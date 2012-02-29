(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Indonesia-based PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk's (BTEL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'CCC' from 'B'. The agency has also downgraded the senior unsecured rating to 'CCC' from 'B'. The Recovery Rating remains at 'RR4'.

The downgrade reflects the growing liquidity risks BTEL faces with its IDR650bn bond maturing on 4 September 2012 and finance lease obligation payments of IDR660bn in 2012. Cash and equivalents were only IDR250bn at end-2011 and Fitch does not expect the company to generate sufficient cash to meet its obligations. BTEL is currently negotiating with foreign banks to raise refinancing loans. However, the company's high leverage and poor trading results mean it is likely to breach the financial covenants of its obligations.

BTEL's revenue declined 3% yoy in 2011, following slowing growth of 0.8% and 24.5% in 2010 and 2009, respectively. If the company is unable to generate revenue growth and free cash flow, Fitch expects the company to breach its covenants of 4x leverage and 2.5x interest coverage.

The company is struggling with its CDMA service to compete with the dominant GSM product in Indonesia's telecommunication market. Prior to 2010, BTEL experienced robust subscriber and revenue growth. Since then, however, revenue growth has been slower than that of the four largest telco competitors. Despite its success in maintaining subscriber growth (2011: 19.5%, 2010: 22.8%), deteriorating average revenue per user led to a fall in revenue market share among the five largest telcos to 3.5% in 2011 from 3.8% in 2010.

The BWA service (broadband wireless access) launched in June 2010 was initially expected to boost the company's revenue growth and compensate for stagnant growth in voice and SMS revenue. Although BWA revenue grew to IDR85bn (Q311) from IDR1.2bn (Q310), this product has yet to contribute significantly to BTEL's revenue - just 4.23% in 2011. The company forecasts BWA's revenue contribution will grow to 10% of total revenue by end-2013.

Fitch may downgrade further if BTEL breaches financial covenants, or if the company does not have a committed facility or an injection of funds by early June 2012 to meet the IDR650bn maturity due in September 2012. An upgrade would be contingent on improvements in both its liquidity and trading position which, given current tough market conditions, will be a challenge.