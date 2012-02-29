(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has downgraded Indonesia-based PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk's (BTEL)
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to
'CCC' from 'B'. The agency has also downgraded the senior
unsecured rating to 'CCC' from 'B'. The Recovery Rating remains
at 'RR4'.
The downgrade reflects the growing liquidity risks BTEL
faces with its IDR650bn bond maturing on 4 September 2012 and
finance lease obligation payments of IDR660bn in 2012. Cash and
equivalents were only IDR250bn at end-2011 and Fitch does not
expect the company to generate sufficient cash to meet its
obligations. BTEL is currently negotiating with foreign banks to
raise refinancing loans. However, the company's high leverage
and poor trading results mean it is likely to breach the
financial covenants of its obligations.
BTEL's revenue declined 3% yoy in 2011, following slowing
growth of 0.8% and 24.5% in 2010 and 2009, respectively. If the
company is unable to generate revenue growth and free cash flow,
Fitch expects the company to breach its covenants of 4x leverage
and 2.5x interest coverage.
The company is struggling with its CDMA service to compete
with the dominant GSM product in Indonesia's telecommunication
market. Prior to 2010, BTEL experienced robust subscriber and
revenue growth. Since then, however, revenue growth has been
slower than that of the four largest telco competitors. Despite
its success in maintaining subscriber growth (2011: 19.5%, 2010:
22.8%), deteriorating average revenue per user led to a fall in
revenue market share among the five largest telcos to 3.5% in
2011 from 3.8% in 2010.
The BWA service (broadband wireless access) launched in June
2010 was initially expected to boost the company's revenue
growth and compensate for stagnant growth in voice and SMS
revenue. Although BWA revenue grew to IDR85bn (Q311) from
IDR1.2bn (Q310), this product has yet to contribute
significantly to BTEL's revenue - just 4.23% in 2011. The
company forecasts BWA's revenue contribution will grow to 10% of
total revenue by end-2013.
Fitch may downgrade further if BTEL breaches financial
covenants, or if the company does not have a committed facility
or an injection of funds by early June 2012 to meet the IDR650bn
maturity due in September 2012. An upgrade would be contingent
on improvements in both its liquidity and trading position
which, given current tough market conditions, will be a
challenge.