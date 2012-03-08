(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
Indonesia's coal mining sector should continue to see strong
growth prospects but can benefit from clearer and more
predictable regulations.
"Fitch expects medium term demand supply dynamics for
thermal coal to remain well balanced, leading to healthy prices
and strong operational cash flows for Indonesian coal miners,"
says Shahim Zubair, Associate Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific
Energy & Utilities team. Low production costs are a major
advantage for Indonesian coal producers.
In a special report, Fitch notes that the regulatory
environment of the Indonesian coal industry is in a state of
transition. Further clarity is required on certain major
aspects, including the proposed ban on low-rank coal exports. If
implemented, the ban can hit certain operators who have
significant reserves in low-rank coal. Most of the large coal
miners in Indonesia are export-oriented and their coal reserves
are either below or marginally above this threshold.
"It is a tough act to balance the health of the industry
against long-term domestic energy security of Indonesia" says Mr
Zubair. "Fitch believes that Indonesia will take a pragmatic
approach to industry regulations as failing to do so can have
negative consequences for the sector in the long-run."
Fitch notes the sector's rapid expansion of production and
acquisition of coal reserves. A number of operators have
acquired, and will continue to acquire, green-field projects
which generally entail higher operational and financial risks.
However, as long as risks associated with such projects are
sufficiently addressed and green-field project development
exposure contained, these do not necessarily pose a significant
threat to credit profiles.
Credit profiles of Indonesian coal miners remain
sub-investment grade, owing to limited mine site
diversification, evolving mining regulations, debt-funded
expansion and, in some instances, corporate governance issues.
The full report "Indonesia: Coal Mining - Strong Medium-term
Outlook; Clearer Regulations Highly Desirable" is available
at'www.fitchratings.com'.