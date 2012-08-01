(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 1, 2012--Revenue growth
and improvements in profitability in Indonesia's consumer goods
sector are likely to slow down over the next three years. That
is according to a report, titled "Increasing Competition And
Rapid Expansion Could Slow Down Indonesia's High-Flying Consumer
Goods Sector," that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services published
recently.
Indonesia's good economic growth prospects, moderately lower
inflation risk, and rising disposable incomes are likely to
support growth in the consumer goods sector. However, the pace
of growth in the sector has slowed down over the past two years.
"Few catalysts are in sight for a substantial pick-up in
revenue growth in the consumer goods sector over the next three
years," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Xavier Jean.
"Given existing structural impediments, such as weak
infrastructure and credit availability, Indonesia's GDP is
unlikely to grow fast enough to spur growth in the sector to
levels seen in 2007 and 2008."
The report views substantial capacity build-up across the
sector and increasing competition from new entrants as the main
factors that could limit revenue growth and margin improvement
of individual companies.
"Relentless capacity expansion and increasing competitive
pressure could reduce the ability of market participants to
raise prices if raw material prices increase. This will affect
margins," Mr. Jean said. "Capacity expansion to defend market
share could also lower free operating cash flows for rapidly
growing companies and moderate any improvement in credit
quality."
Still, the report notes that the sector's generally low debt
usage mitigates margin and cash flow compression risk.
The ability of market participants to adapt to a more
competitive environment will be crucial to maintaining cash flow
growth and credit quality, the report said.
"There is a risk of growing complacency in the consumer
goods sector when double-digit growth can be achieved by simply
adding capacity," Mr. Jean said. "The real challenge will be to
balance rapid capital expansion spending with manufacturing and
logistics improvements, cost efficiency spending, and further
product innovation."
The report is based on a review of the financial
performances of the largest 25 listed Indonesian companies in
the branded consumer nondurables, retailing, and animal feed,
breeding and farming subsectors.