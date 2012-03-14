(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) March 14, 2012--Indonesia's
real estate developers are likely to face stiffer tests of their
working capital management capabilities over the next year as
liquidity pressures intensify. That's according to a report that
Standard & Poor's Ratings Service published today, titled
"Sizing Up The Credit Risks For Developers In Indonesia's
Buoyant Property Sector."
"We expect land costs to rise this year as sellers jump on
the bandwagon of the property boom, growth in prices starts to
slow, and evolving regulations remain challenging," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Wee Khim Loy. "Larger funding
needs will mean a greater strain on liquidity, highlighting any
shortcomings in working capital management capabilities."
The report also stated that the property market's solid
fundamentals include rising affordability levels amid steady
economic growth and low mortgage rates.
"The ongoing building boom to meet demand and solid sales
should contribute to steadily improving financial performances
among residential developers for the next 12-18 months, at
least," said Ms. Loy. "In our view, a more transparent
regulatory framework and a low interest rate environment would
continue the positive momentum in the real estate industry over
the next two years."
Standard & Poor's added that the key to success will be how
well the developers grapple their rising costs, manage their
working capital needs, and maintain the financial flexibility to
grow.