(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Indonesian
Insurance here
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in
a new report that the Rating Outlooks for Indonesia's life and
non-life insurance sectors are Stable, underpinned by a
developing domestic market, sustainable growth in premiums and
strengthening regulatory requirements.
Fitch expects steady premium growth in 2013, fuelled by
Indonesia's rising affluence, its heavily under-penetrated
market, and increasing catastrophe awareness. Indonesia
insurance penetration remains low at 1.7% compared with the 8.1%
for the US, 11.8% for the UK and above 4% for neighbouring
markets such as Singapore and Malaysia. The Indonesian insurance
sector grew 15.5% yoy in premium to IDR68.9trn in the first half
of 2012.
In Fitch's view, enhanced regulatory requirements, including
increased minimum capital requirement to IDR70bn by 2012 and
IDR100bn by 2014, should encourage tighter market consolidation.
The number of insurers should shrink as smaller and weaker
insurers will merge with other companies to meet the new capital
requirement or be forced to exit the market. Over the long term,
this should help insurers develop greater risk awareness and
improve their ability to manage capital sources.
Foreign ownership in the under-penetrated Indonesian market
is also expected to increase as growth slows in mature markets
such as in the Americas, Japan and Korea. This is further
encouraged by Indonesia's foreign ownership limit, which at 80%
is much higher than in other Asian countries.
Negatively, growth prospects in Indonesia's insurance
industry are tempered by limited institutional transparency,
public disclosure, and risk management. Fitch, however, believes
that the operating environment would gradually improve on
strengthening regulatory requirements and increasing foreign
investor interest.
The Stable Outlook may come under pressure from a
significant unexpected rise in insured losses from catastrophes
in Indonesia. The country's exposure to natural disasters
highlights the importance of insurers' continuous prudent
management of their catastrophe exposure.
Economic slowdown, which Fitch views as unlikely at the
moment, could also hold back growth in the Indonesian insurance
market. Material losses in investments, potentially resulting
from an escalation of the euro crisis, may also lead to the
Outlook being revised to Negative. The report, '2013 Outlook:
Indonesian Insurance Sector - Strong Industry Growth Prospects
amid Strengthening Regulatory Requirements', is available at
www.fitchratings.com.