(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/DELHI/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch
Ratings has taken positive rating actions on three Indonesian
telecommunications companies following the upgrade of
Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook, and Country
Ceiling to 'BBB'. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end
of this rating action commentary.
For further information on the upgrade of the Indonesian
sovereign rating and Country Ceiling please refer to the rating
action commentary, entitled "Fitch Upgrades Indonesia to 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable", dated 15 December 2011.
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom) ratings are
capped by the sovereign's IDR given that the government of
Indonesia owns a 52.5% majority stake, and based on the
company's strong links with the sovereign.
PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) 'BBB' Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR (LTFC IDR) is capped by the Country
Ceiling. The Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (LTLC IDR) is rated
two notches above the sovereign rating due to provisions of the
shareholder agreement between Telkom and Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel, 'A+'/Stable), whereby SingTel,
which holds a 35% stake, has significant minority rights.
PT Indosat Tbk's (Indosat) Positive Outlook reflects the
possibility of a rating action if it fulfils the positive rating
guideline by maintaining a sustained positive pre-dividend free
cash flow generation, and net leverage below 2.5x. Previously,
the Stable Outlook on the LTFC IDR reflected the 'BBB-' Country
Ceiling. Following the upgrade of the Country Ceiling to 'BBB ',
the LTFC IDR is aligned with the LTLC IDR.
Telkom:
- LTFC IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
- LTLC IDR upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating upgraded to
'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Telkomsel:
- LTFC IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- LTLC IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-'.
Indosat:
- LTFC IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable; and
- LTLC IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
- Foreign currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at
'BBB-'