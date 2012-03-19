Overview
-- U.S. software and service providers Infor Global
Solutions Holdings Ltd. and GGC Software Holdings LLC (a/k/a
Lawson Software Inc.) are planning to merge into Infor
Enterprise Applications Ltd., which, through its subsidiary
Lawson Software Inc., is issuing $3.5 billion senior secured
term loans, consisting of a $3.1 billion six-year term loan and
a $400 million four-and-a-half-year term loan.
-- We are assigning our preliminary 'B' corporate credit
rating to Infor Enterprise Applications, our preliminary 'B+'
issue-level rating and preliminary '2' recovery rating to
Lawson's new debt, and our preliminary 'B-' rating and
preliminary '5' recovery rating to Lawson's $1.15 billion
seven-year senior unsecured notes.
-- The new entity intends to use the newly issued debt,
along with other sources of cash and equity, to implement the
merger and to refinance existing debt.
-- The stable outlook incorporates our view that near-term
improvement in credit metrics will likely be modest given
Infor's highly leveraged capital structure in the high-6x area.
Rating Action
On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Infor
Enterprise Applications Ltd. (Infor) following the merger of GGC
Software Holdings LLC (a/k/a Lawson Software Inc.) and Infor
Global Holdings Solutions Ltd. The rating outlook is stable.
We are also assigning our preliminary 'B+' issue-level
rating and preliminary '2' recovery rating to Lawson's (a
subsidiary of Infor Enterprise Applications) $3.5 billion senior
secured term loans, consisting of a $3.1 billion six-year term
loan and a $400 million four-and-a-half-year term loan.
In addition, we assigned our preliminary 'B-' rating and
preliminary '5' recovery rating to Lawson's $1.15 billion
seven-year senior unsecured notes. Lawson's existing $560
million senior unsecured notes (currently rated 'B-' with a '5'
recovery rating) will remain outstanding.
The new entity intends to use the newly issued debt, along
with approximately $550 million of new sponsor equity, $213
million cash on hand, $375 million of amended & extended Infor
HoldCo payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, and rolled equity from Infor
and Lawson shareholders to merge the two companies and to
refinance existing debt.
At the close of the transaction, we will withdraw our 'B'
corporate credit rating on GGC Software Holdings LLC, our issue
ratings on Lawson's existing $1.04 billion senior secured notes,
and our 'B-' rating on Infor Global Holdings Solutions Ltd., as
well as all its issue-level debt ratings.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's preliminary corporate credit rating on
Infor reflects the company's highly leveraged capital structure,
with pro forma debt to EBITDA in the high-6x area. We view the
combination of enterprise software and services providers Infor
and Lawson as possessing a "fair" business risk profile (as
defined in our criteria) characterized by a significant
recurring revenue base, stable margins, and recognized product
strength, but also a second-tier position in the overall
enterprise resource planning (ERP) market.
With pro forma revenues of about $2.7 billion, Infor
provides ERP software and services designed to increase
operating efficiency and productivity by automating key business
processes. Infor focuses primarily on mid-market customers in
the discrete manufacturing, process manufacturing, and
distribution verticals around the world, while Lawson's
expertise in health care, hospitality, and the public sector are
complimentary with minimal overlap. Cross-selling opportunities
exist and cost synergies can be realized by rationalizing
delivery platforms, sales organizations, and R&D expenses. While
Infor is vulnerable to cyclical IT spending patterns, its base
of recurring maintenance revenues (accounting for about half of
revenues) and geographic diversity (about 45% of fiscal year
2011 revenues were international) tempers the effects of license
sales and consulting volatility. Also, the high cost to its
customers of switching vendors provides a degree of revenue
stability. However, the company remains a second-tier provider
in the overall ERP market, led by large, well-capitalized
competitors SAP AG and Oracle Corp.
Infor's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged" (as
defined in our criteria). At close, operating lease-adjusted
debt to EBITDA will be approximately 6.7x (which includes
adjustments for realized synergies over the past 12 months).
Infor and Lawson have historically grown rapidly through
acquisitions. Debt leverage is high for the rating and provides
minimal flexibility to pursue additional debt-financed
acquisitions or for significant operational pressures. We expect
Infor to generate annual pro forma free cash flow above $300
million. If used for debt reduction, coupled with low- to
mid-single-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margins maintained in
the high-20% area, adjusted leverage could decline toward the
mid-6x area over the intermediate term.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report
on Infor, to be published separately on RatingsDirect.
Liquidity
Infor's sources of cash provide "adequate" liquidity (based
on our criteria), in our view, to exceed uses for the next 12 to
24 months. Cash sources include pro forma cash balances of about
$170 million, and expected positive annual free operating cash
flow over the near term. The company's five-year $150 million
revolver will be undrawn at close. We expect uses to include
modest, growth-related working capital investments, and annual
capital expenditures of less than 1% of sales.
Our view of Infor's adequate liquidity profile incorporates
the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.5x for the
next 12 months.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near
term, even with a 30% decline in EBITDA from expected 2011
levels.
-- The term loan amortization is minimal.
-- Its single maximum total leverage financial covenant will
exceed a 20% cushion.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. The stable outlook reflects the
company's recurring revenue base and expectation of modest
revenue growth with stable margins. Given Infor's highly
leveraged financial profile and our expectations for modest
de-leveraging over the next 12 months, we are unlikely to raise
the rating over this timeframe.
If EBITDA margins compress due to competitive pressures or
if operational integration missteps cause its financial covenant
cushion to drop below the 15% area, we could lower the rating.
Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating B(prelim)/Stable/
-- Lawson Software Inc.
$3.1 bil. sr. secd term loan due 2018 B+(prelim)
Recovery Rating 2 (prelim)
$400 mil. sr. secd term loan due 2016 B+(prelim)
Recovery Rating 2 (prelim)
Senior unsecd euro notes due 2019 B-(prelim)
Recovery Rating 5 (prelim)
Senior unsecd US$ notes due 2019 B-(prelim)
Recovery Rating 5 (prelim)