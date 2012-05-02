(The following was released by the rating agency)
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised India-based HCL Infosystems Limited's (HCLI) Outlook to
Negative from Stable. Its National Long-Term rating has been
affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. A list of additional rating
actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that HCLI's net
interest coverage could deteriorate further in the near term,
based on its falling EBITDA margins since 9MFY12 (nine months
ended March 2012: 1.6%, FY11: 2.3%) and a persistent revenue
decline since FY11 (9MFY12: 8.6% yoy, FY11: 5.2% yoy). Net
interest coverage deteriorated to 3.1x in 9MFY12 and 3.5x in
FY11 from the historically robust 8x in FY10. The Negative
Outlook also reflects the company's underperforming systems
integration (SI, 5.4% of consolidated FY11 revenue) business and
a loss of its market share in the computing and telecom
distribution segments.
The EBITDA margins declined due to cost overruns in the SI
business and forex losses of INR312m from steep forex
fluctuations in October-December 2011. As a result, HCLI also
had to refuse and defer certain orders which could have added to
its revenue and profitability. Fitch expects profitability
pressure to continue in the near-to-medium term unless a
turnaround is seen in the SI business.
The revenue decline was a result of project delays in the SI
segment (9MFY12: INR3,690m, FY11: INR6,260m), a key area for
profitable growth, due to delays in decision-making by
customers, cost overruns, challenges in revenue collection and
an expanding receivables period. Thus, execution risks emanate
from the robust SI order book (INR52bn in March 2012, to be
executed over five-seven years) with large orders such as from
Unique Identification Authority of India. The company's telecom
distribution business (55% of consolidated FY11 revenue) also
faced a revenue decline of 13% yoy in FY11 and flat growth in
9MFY12 due to Nokia's loss of market share and lower average
selling prices. However, in H2FY12, Nokia has partially regained
its market share (from 26% to 31%), due to the launch of dual
sim and smart phones.
The ratings continue to be underpinned by HCLI's established
position in the commercial desktops segment (23.6% of FY11
revenue), long-term relationship with Nokia (agreement extended
till December 2014), strong 'HCL' brand name and a wide
distribution network. The ratings are also supported by the
company's strong liquidity position, as reflected in the largely
unused fund-based working capital limits of INR2.25bn, and cash
and equivalents of INR8bn as on 31 March 2012 (FY11: INR8.7bn).
Fitch expects HCLI's liquidity to remain comfortable with no
immediate capital commitments, low-to-moderate working capital
intensity of overall business and low debt maturities.
The ratings factor in management's initiatives for improving
profitability via focusing on increasing revenue contribution
from its high-margin service and learning business (1% of FY11
revenue) and widening of its product distribution portfolio.
However, the improvement is expected in the long term as the
current pool of these businesses is small in relation to
consolidated business profile.
Negative rating action may result from a further reduction
in profitability resulting in an increase in net financial
leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR: negative 0.3x in
FY11, negative 1.6x in FY10) above 0.5x and net interest
coverage not improving above 3x in the next two quarters. The
Outlook will be revised back to Stable if HCLI's consolidated
net interest coverage ratio improves above 3x over the next two
quarters.
Rating actions on HCLI's debt instruments are as follows:
- INR2.25bn fund-based working capital banking facilities
(enhanced from INR1.25bn): affirmed at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch
A1+(ind)'
- INR31.18bn non-fund-based working capital banking
facilities (enhanced from INR23.8bn): affirmed at 'Fitch
AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'
- INR800m non-convertible debenture programme: 'Fitch
AA-(ind)'; rating withdrawn as repaid in full