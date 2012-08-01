(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based MEP and HVAC project contractor Perfect Infraengineers Ltd (PIL) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect PIL's small scale of operations, as indicated by a low revenue base of INR151.7m in FY11 (year end March) and INR162.8m (provisional) in FY12. The ratings also reflect the company's tight liquidity position as illustrated by the full utilisation of its working capital limits in the six months ended June 2012. Net cash cycle stretched to 143 days in FY12 (FY11: 115 days), primarily driven by an increase in receivable days to 125 from 95.

The ratings remain constrained by customer concentration in PIL's order book, despite a fall in the contribution from the top customer in FY12 to 26% of revenue (34.0% in FY11) and that of top five customers to 67% (94%). The ratings continue to be supported by PIL's comfortable credit metrics with net financial leverage (adjusted net debt/EBITDA) of 2.75x and EBITDA interest coverage at 2.95x in FY12, comparable with 2.25x and 2.72x, respectively, in FY11. The ratings also reflect the company's stable EBITDA margins, ranging between 11%-12% over FY09-FY12. Fitch notes that PIL's profitability and cash flows benefit from the stable rental income from its leasing business and servicing income from annual maintenance contracts (AMCs). The company also benefits from around two decades of experience of its founders.

The ratings also factor in PIL's comfortable order book position with unexecuted orders of about INR220m at end-June 2012 (135% of FY12 turnover). Moreover, the company has a diversified presence across various industries like multiplexes, industrial and commercial units, banks, pharmaceuticals, hospitals, healthcare, hospitality, educational institutes and households. Fitch notes that PIL has been diversifying its revenue stream by entering into other related business like electrical and plumbing.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include a decline in EBITDA interest coverage below 2.0x on a sustained basis along with a deterioration in the liquidity profile.

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include an improvement in the liquidity profile along with EBITDA interest coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis.

Incorporated in 1993, Perfect Infraengineers is a turnkey project contractor for the supply, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance of MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) and HVAC (Air conditioner equipment supply and installation systems) systems. The company also undertakes AMCs and supplies air-conditioners on rentals.

PIL's bank facilities are rated as follows:

- INR2.7m long-term loans: assigned National Long-Term 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR42.5m fund-based limits: assigned National Long-Term 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR20m non-fund based limits: assigned National Short-Term 'Fitch A4+(ind)'