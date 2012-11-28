OVERVIEW
-- ING IM CLO 2012-4 Ltd./ING IM CLO 2012-4 LLC's issuance
is a CLO securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting
primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A
through D notes and combination securities.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the
transaction's credit enhancement, legal structure, and timely
interest and principal payments, among other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 28, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings
to ING IM CLO 2012-4 Ltd./ING IM CLO 2012-4 LLC's $371.2 million
floating-rate notes and $10.0 million combination securities
(see list).
The note issuance is a collateralized loan obligation
securitization backed by a revolving pool consisting primarily
of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. The preliminary
ratings are based on information as of Nov. 28, 2012. Subsequent
information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the preliminary rated
notes through the subordination of cash flows that are payable
to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient
to withstand the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests
(not counting excess spread), and cash flow structure, which can
withstand the default rate projected by Standard & Poor's CDO
Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard & Poor's using the
assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate collateralized
debt obligation (CDO) criteria (see "Update To Global
Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And
Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).
-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to
be bankruptcy remote.
-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which primarily
comprises broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior secured
term loans.
-- The collateral manager's experienced management team.
-- Our projections regarding the timely interest and
ultimate principal payments on the preliminary rated notes,
which we assessed using our cash flow analysis and assumptions
commensurate with the assigned preliminary ratings under various
interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from
0.31%-11.19%.
-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest
coverage tests, a failure of which will lead to the diversion of
interest and principal proceeds to reduce the balance of the
rated notes outstanding.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
ING IM CLO 2012-4 Ltd./ING IM CLO 2012-4 LLC
Class Rating Amount (mil. $)
A-1 AAA (sf) 262.00
A-2 AA (sf) 45.20
B (deferrable) A (sf) 28.80
C (deferrable) BBB (sf) 19.20
D (deferrable) BB (sf) 16.00
Combination securities A-p(sf) NRi(i) 10.00
Income notes NR 42.75
(i)The 'p' subscript indicates that the rating addresses
only the principal portion of the obligation. 'NRi' indicates
that the interest is not rated. NR--Not rated.