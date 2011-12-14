(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- Integrity Series 2011-1 Trust is a securitization of
prime residential mortgages by Cuscal Ltd.
-- We have assigned our ratings to the two classes of notes
issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for
Integrity Series 2011-1 Trust.
-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's
credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features,
based on our current criteria and assumptions.
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 14, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned ratings to two classes of
prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by
Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of Integrity Series
2011-1 Trust (see list). Integrity Series 2011-1 Trust is a
securitization of prime residential mortgages by Cuscal Ltd.
The ratings reflect:
-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral
portfolio, including that this is a closed portfolio, which
means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the
closing date;
-- The support provided by the lenders' mortgage insurance
(LMI) policies from Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty
Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--) and QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Ltd.
(AA-/Stable/--), which cover 100% of the principal balance and
any unpaid interest of each loan;
-- Liquidity provided by a liquidity facility from National
Australia Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), equal to 1.9% of rated
notes issued. Liquidity can be drawn to cover interest payments
on the rated bonds and trust expenses;
-- The threshold rate mechanism, whereby the manager is
required to set the interest rate on the underlying mortgage
loans at a level that meets the obligations of the trust;
-- The availability of an extraordinary expense reserve,
which will be used to cover any potential unexpected expenses;
-- For the class A notes, the subordination of the class AB
notes, class B1 notes, and class B2 notes equal to 7.0% credit
support; and
-- For the class AB notes, the subordination of the class
B1 notes and class B2 notes equal to 2.0% credit support.
A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for Integrity
Series 2011-1 Trust can be found on Global Credit Portal,
Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at
www.globalcreditportal.com.
The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia)
Pty Ltd. that relevant information about the structured finance
instruments that are subject to this news release will remain
non-public.
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure ReportSEC Rule 17g-7
requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to
include a description of the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description
of how they differ from the representations, warranties and
enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.
The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report in this
credit rating report is available here
RATINGS ASSIGNED
Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)
A AAA (sf) 310.62
AB AAA (sf) 16.7
B1 N.R. 3.34
B2 N.R. 3.34
N.R. - Not rated.