(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Integrity Series 2011-1 Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages by Cuscal Ltd.

-- We have assigned our ratings to the two classes of notes issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee for Integrity Series 2011-1 Trust.

-- The ratings reflect our opinion of the transaction's credit support, collateral pool, servicer, and other features, based on our current criteria and assumptions.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned ratings to two classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of Integrity Series 2011-1 Trust (see list). Integrity Series 2011-1 Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages by Cuscal Ltd.

The ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date;

-- The support provided by the lenders' mortgage insurance (LMI) policies from Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--) and QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--), which cover 100% of the principal balance and any unpaid interest of each loan;

-- Liquidity provided by a liquidity facility from National Australia Bank Ltd. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), equal to 1.9% of rated notes issued. Liquidity can be drawn to cover interest payments on the rated bonds and trust expenses;

-- The threshold rate mechanism, whereby the manager is required to set the interest rate on the underlying mortgage loans at a level that meets the obligations of the trust;

-- The availability of an extraordinary expense reserve, which will be used to cover any potential unexpected expenses;

-- For the class A notes, the subordination of the class AB notes, class B1 notes, and class B2 notes equal to 7.0% credit support; and

-- For the class AB notes, the subordination of the class B1 notes and class B2 notes equal to 2.0% credit support.

A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for Integrity Series 2011-1 Trust can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com.

The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Ltd. that relevant information about the structured finance instruments that are subject to this news release will remain non-public.

Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure ReportSEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report in this credit rating report is available here

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, published Sept. 1, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, published Dec. 6, 2010

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A AAA (sf) 310.62

AB AAA (sf) 16.7

B1 N.R. 3.34

B2 N.R. 3.34

N.R. - Not rated.