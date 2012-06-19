(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Intelligent Infrastructure Ltd's (IIL) Outlook to Negative from Stable, while affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'.

Its INR62.4m long-term loan (reduced from INR147.8m) has been affirmed at 'Fitch BB+(ind)'. The Negative Outlook reflects possible further termination of lease rentals at its commercial project Globsyn Crystal in the financial year ending March 2013, which would increase the vacancy rate and liquidity pressure. Fitch notes that there has been a termination of lease for 32,859 sq ft of area and 26 car parking lots in December 2011 after failing to renegotiate for higher rentals. This in turn raised the project's vacancy rate to 45.2% in FY12 from 37.98% in FY11.

The rating may be downgraded if there is further termination of lease at Globsyn Crystal leading to a higher vacancy. The Outlook may be revised to Stable if the company secures a new lease rental discounting facility from its bank to improve liquidity and debt coverage. IIL is a special purpose vehicle formed to execute a commercial project called Globsyn Crystals by four partners - Sureka group (26.7%), Shrachi group (22.5%), New Vernon Private Equity Ltd.

(50%) and Pawan Choriwal (0.8%). The project was completed with a capital outlay of INR976.4m, financed by its sponsors (INR402.5m), a bank loan (INR280.1m) and internal accruals (INR293.1m). Out of the total area of 493,128 sq ft, IIL gave 86,987 sq ft and a cash premium of INR107.33m to Globsyn Technologies Ltd in return for development rights.