(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final ratings to Interlink Road Pty Limited's (Interlink) senior secured bank facilities as follows:

AUD432m Tranche A Bank Loans maturing December 2015: 'A-'; Outlook Stable;

AUD288m Tranche B Bank Loans maturing December 2016: 'A-'; Outlook Stable;

AUD13m Standby Facility maturing December 2015: 'A-'; Outlook Stable.

The final rating is the same as Fitch's expected rating which was assigned on 22 May 2012, following the receipt of final documents in line with Fitch's expectations.

For more information, refer to the rating action commentary, entitled "Fitch Rates InterLink Roads' Bank Facilities 'A-(exp)'; Outlook Stable.

Simultaneously, Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings as these facilities have been paid in full:

AUD510m term Bank Loan and AUD13m Standby Bank Loan, both due December 2012: 'A'; Outlook Stable.

The rating primarily reflects Interlink's continued robust traffic and revenue growth in operating the M5 Motorway, an integral link in Sydney's orbital road network. The rating also reflects some incremental short to medium term additional leverage, as well as completion and traffic growth risks arising from the proposed widening project of the M5.

Interlink operates the mature M5 Motorway in Sydney, Australia, under a concession agreement with the Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) agency of the New South Wales (NSW) government which has been extended to 2026 as part of the widening agreement.