SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) May 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'A-1 (sf)' short-term rating on the class A1 notes issued by Interstar Millennium Series 2006-2G Trust. The long-term rating assigned to the class A1 notes is 'AA- (sf)'.

The 'A-1 (sf)' short-term rating on the class A1 notes reflects the conditional purchaser's contractual obligation to purchase the class A1 notes on the annual transfer date.

The 'AA- (sf)' long-term rating assigned to the class A1 notes reflects the underlying quality of the portfolio and the final repayment of the notes by the final legal maturity date in December 2038.

There have been no changes to the ratings on the class A2, AB and B notes issued by the trust.