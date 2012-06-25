(The following was released by the rating agency)
(Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based department
stores operator, Intime Department Stores (Group) Limited
(Intime), Long-Term Foreign- and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. The
agency has also affirmed Intime's local currency senior
unsecured rating at 'BB' and its offshore CNY senior unsecured
notes at 'BB'. Intime's revenue growth of 36.2% in 2011 was
slower than Fitch's forecasts, due to a weaker Chinese economy
and, consequently, tighter consumer spending. In addition, most
of Intime's new stores were opened during November and December
2011, and hence did not contribute fully to the company's total
revenue and net income.
Given that Intime is still building up new stores, funds
from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage weakened to 3x in
2011 from 3.1x in 2010 and is expected to stay below 3x over the
next two to three years. Fitch expects Intime will continue to
face strong competition from other domestic and overseas
department stores. The ratings have been affirmed despite the
company's weaker performance given the retail industry's
favourable long-term fundamentals, supported by a growing
middle-class Chinese population and China's rebalancing towards
a consumption-led from an export-led economy. The ratings are
further supported by Intime's dominance in Zhejiang, its
regional expansion strategy and active brand portfolio
management at stores.
In addition, the concessionaire model lowers both inventory
risks and working capital requirements versus the direct sales
model. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
Intime will maintain its leadership position in Zhejiang. Fitch
may consider negative rating action if Intime loses its dominant
market position in Zhejiang, or if it deviates from its existing
concessionaire model.
Negative rating pressure may also arise from its FFO fixed
charge coverage falling below 2.25x on a sustained basis and
from a lack of credible refinancing plan for the convertible
bonds maturing end-2013. Positive rating action is not envisaged
until Intime significantly increases its operating scale without
eroding profitability, generates positive free cash flow and
achieves FFO fixed charge coverage above 3.25x on a sustained
basis.