(The following was released by the rating agency)

(Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based department stores operator, Intime Department Stores (Group) Limited (Intime), Long-Term Foreign- and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' respectively. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed Intime's local currency senior unsecured rating at 'BB' and its offshore CNY senior unsecured notes at 'BB'. Intime's revenue growth of 36.2% in 2011 was slower than Fitch's forecasts, due to a weaker Chinese economy and, consequently, tighter consumer spending. In addition, most of Intime's new stores were opened during November and December 2011, and hence did not contribute fully to the company's total revenue and net income.

Given that Intime is still building up new stores, funds from operations (FFO) fixed charge coverage weakened to 3x in 2011 from 3.1x in 2010 and is expected to stay below 3x over the next two to three years. Fitch expects Intime will continue to face strong competition from other domestic and overseas department stores. The ratings have been affirmed despite the company's weaker performance given the retail industry's favourable long-term fundamentals, supported by a growing middle-class Chinese population and China's rebalancing towards a consumption-led from an export-led economy. The ratings are further supported by Intime's dominance in Zhejiang, its regional expansion strategy and active brand portfolio management at stores.

In addition, the concessionaire model lowers both inventory risks and working capital requirements versus the direct sales model. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Intime will maintain its leadership position in Zhejiang. Fitch may consider negative rating action if Intime loses its dominant market position in Zhejiang, or if it deviates from its existing concessionaire model.

Negative rating pressure may also arise from its FFO fixed charge coverage falling below 2.25x on a sustained basis and from a lack of credible refinancing plan for the convertible bonds maturing end-2013. Positive rating action is not envisaged until Intime significantly increases its operating scale without eroding profitability, generates positive free cash flow and achieves FFO fixed charge coverage above 3.25x on a sustained basis.