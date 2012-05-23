(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining Investec
Bank (Australia) Limited's (IBAL) Long- and Short-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Rating on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions can be found
below.
IBAL reported a net loss of AUD72m in the full year to 31
March 2012 (FY12), largely due to impairment charges associated
with its expected disposal of legacy commercial property
exposures. These legacy exposures, in conjunction with a review
of the impact of the weaker operating environment on IBAL's
business model, were the main drivers of the RWN. Fitch expects
to resolve the RWN within a month following further analysis of
the FY12 results and discussions with management.
IBAL's Short-Term IDR, Viability Rating and Individual
Rating were placed on RWN on 24 November 2011, largely due to
significant asset quality deterioration and high impairment
charges during the half year ended 30 September 2011. The
Long-Term IDR was placed on RWN on 5 December 2011 following the
downgrade of IBAL's parent, UK-based Investec Bank plc (IBP;
'BBB-'/Negative/'F3') on 30 November 2011 (see rating action
commentaries on www.fitchratings.com).
Established in 1997, IBAL is a provider of niche lending and
investment banking services in Australia and is part of the
global Investec group.
The following rating actions have been taken:
Investec Bank (Australia)
Limited Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB-'; RWN
maintained
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F3', RWN maintained
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'; RWN maintained
Support Rating: affirmed at '3' AUD
government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
Unguaranteed senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-'; RWN maintained
Subordinated debt: 'BB+'; RWN maintained