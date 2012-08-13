BRIEF-Berger Paints India says acquisition of Saboo Coatings was completed on June 5
* Says acquisition of Saboo Coatings Pvt Ltd was completed on June 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB; BBB-/Negative/A-3). The bank will issue the notes under its existing multi-currency US$1 billion medium-term notes program. The rating on these notes reflects the long-term counterparty credit rating on IOB. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of IOB. They shall at all times rank at par among themselves and with all other unsecured obligations of the bank. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
* Says acquisition of Saboo Coatings Pvt Ltd was completed on June 5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 5) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% ---------------------------