Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) May 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' long-term issue rating to the proposed US$1.5 billion euro medium-term notes (MTN) program that IOI Corp. Bhd. (IOI: BBB+/Stable/--; axA+) unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees. IOI Investment (L) Bhd., a wholly owned subsidiary of IOI, will issue the notes under the program.
The notes will constitute a senior unsecured liability for IOI. IOI intends to use the proceeds of the drawdown to refinance debt maturities over the next 12 months and for general corporate purposes. We also expect the company to set aside some funds from the drawdown for its property development business.
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.