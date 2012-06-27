(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Loy Yang B plant has refinanced its A$1.1 billion debt.
-- As a result, we have revised the CreditWatch to positive,
from negative implications, on the 'BB+' corporate credit rating
on IPM Australia Ltd.
-- The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that the
stand-alone credit profile of IPM could benefit from parental
support.
-- We have withdrawn the 'BB+' rating on LoyVic Pty Ltd.'s
senior secured debt, as it has been repaid following the
refinancing.
Rating Action
On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today
said that it has revised its CreditWatch to positive, from
negative implications, on the 'BB+' corporate credit rating on
IPM Australia Ltd., the trading arm of the Loy Yang B project.
In addition, we have withdrawn the 'BB+' rating on LoyVic Pty
Ltd.'s senior secured debt.
Rationale
The revision in the CreditWatch follows the successful
refinancing of the project's A$1.1 billion of debt. On April 20,
2012, we had placed the ratings on CreditWatch negative due to
our view of the company's refinancing uncertainty.
The CreditWatch positive reflects our view that the
stand-alone credit profile of IPM could benefit from parental
support. We note the recent parental support for the wider
group's Hazelwood plant. LoyVic and IPM are respectively the
financing and trading arms of the Loy Yang B joint venture (LYB)
that owns and operates the 1,000 megawatt brown coal-fired power
plant in the Australian State of Victoria. LYB's owners comprise
Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1; 30% share) and International
Power PLC, with a 70% share (IPR; A/Stable/--). IPR is in turn
70% owned by GDF SUEZ S.A. (A/Stable/A-1).
CreditWatch
To resolve the CreditWatch, we will need to review the terms
and conditions of the new debt package, and IPM's relationship
with the rest of the Australian business to ascertain the
likelihood and quantum of parental support. We consider that the
group has managed the assets as a portfolio notwithstanding the
separate financing for each project.
Ratings List
CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
IPM Australia Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Watch Pos/-- BB+/Watch Neg/--
Rating Withdrawn
LoyVic Pty Ltd.
Senior Secured N.R. BB+/Watch Neg