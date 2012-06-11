(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says South
Korea's consumers are likely to be negatively impacted by US and
European sanctions on Iranian oil exports, as the government's
ability to both obtain exemptions and restrain the consequent
increase in gasoline prices at the retail level appears limited.
At the same time Fitch expects that South Korea's refiners will
emerge largely unscathed given their ability to pass on
increased costs to the consumer.
South Korea's oil imports from Iran could come to a complete
halt from early July as the nation is under heavy pressure to
comply with both US and EU sanctions on Iran over the latter's
alleged nuclear weapons development programme. In 2011 Iranian
oil accounted for around 10% of South Korea's total oil imports
of approximately 930 million barrels.
The absence of a substantial portion of Iranian oil from the
global market is likely to contribute upward pressure on the
price of oil, not just from a supply perspective, but also given
the slightly lower price Korea pays for Iranian oil compared
with most other sources. Accordingly, all other things being
equal, gasoline prices are likely to rise and weaken consumer
sentiment.
South Korea's oil imports from Iran during the four months
to April 2012 were already 10% lower compared with the same
period in 2011, despite a substantial increase in April. The
Ministry of Knowledge Economy said that imports decreased
further in May, and this may help South Korea's bid to obtain a
number of exemptions from the US-imposed sanctions. However,
even importing lower quantities from Iran will prove difficult
given that the EU's ban on insurance cover for exports from Iran
will kick in from July 2012. Finding alternate insurers to
provide comprehensive cover for tanker shipments is likely to be
difficult and costly.
In the case of South Korea's refiners Fitch expects only a
marginal impact. Refiners in South Korea have historically been
able to pass on their incremental raw material costs to the
consumer, and attempts by the Korean government to restrict
retail price increases have not been successful. Also, refiners'
production levels are unlikely to be affected - for example SK
Innovation (SKI, 'BBB'/Stable) already has arrangements in place
to import a greater portion from countries like Saudi Arabia and
the United Arab Emirates. Procuring oil from the Singapore spot
market is also another possibility, depending on pricing
dynamics.
Nevertheless, higher input costs will still result in some
negative implications for South Korean refiners. This will
include some margin compression for SKI and Hyundai Oilbank -
the two main refiners sourcing oil from Iran - from having to
replace cheaper Iranian crude with more expensive sources, and
higher working capital for all South Korean refiners should the
price of crude increase. Recent media reports note that the
price of North Sea oil is being boosted by a substantial
increase in South Korean demand in May and June, which Fitch
believes to be evidence of South Korean refiners' need to
replace Iranian crude with other preferred sources.
Fitch expects that most of the burden from higher oil prices
will be borne by the public, notwithstanding the government's
need to obtain public support ahead of South Korea's
presidential elections in November. The government's current
effort to obtain sanction relief with the US so that minimum
levels of Iranian oil can still be imported will prove
ineffective so long as the EU ban on insuring Iranian exports
remains and South Korean refiners are unable to arrange an
alternative form of insurance. Other options available to the
government include releasing stock-piled oil and perhaps
lowering oil taxes.