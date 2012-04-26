Overview

-- In our view, the Irish government has responded in a proactive and substantive way to the significant deterioration in public finances it experienced during the financial crisis, and we now expect additional fiscal savings of about EUR12.4 billion (7.8% of GDP) for 2012-2015.

-- We are therefore affirming the 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term ratings on Ireland.

-- The negative outlook on the long-term rating reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we could lower the rating in 2012 or 2013.

-- The rating could come under pressure in the short term if Ireland were to lose its access to funding from the European Stability Mechanism following a referendum on May 31, 2012.

Rating Action

On April 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Ireland. The outlook on the long-term rating remains negative.

Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Ireland, as for all eurozone members, is 'AAA'.

Rationale

The ratings affirmation reflects our view that the Irish government's response to the significant deterioration in its public finances and the recent crisis in the Irish financial sector has been proactive and substantive. We also note that the Irish government achieved a greater reduction in its underlying general government deficit than targeted in 2011.

The outlook remains negative, based on the government's still substantial task of reducing the deficit to less than 3% by 2015, an effort that weaker-than-expected external demand could undermine, in our view. Further, if Ireland votes against ratifying the European Union's fiscal treaty in a referendum on May 31, it could lose its eligibility for funding from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM). We would view this as a negative factor for the ratings.

Excluding government-funded banking sector recapitalization payments, the government has adjusted the budget by about EUR21 billion (13% of estimated 2012 GDP) since 2008, and plans additional fiscal savings of about EUR12.4 billion (7.8% of GDP) over 2012-2015. We think the government should come close to meeting its deficit target of 7.5% of GDP in 2013, from 9.4% in 2011 according to the latest Eurostat data (excluding support for the financial sector). This revised forecast is below our previous estimate of 10.3% of GDP and the EU-IMF target of 10.6% of GDP.

Moreover, the dynamics of Ireland's government debt burden have followed the path we expected, and we continue to project Ireland's net debt burden to peak at 109% of GDP in 2013. Nevertheless, we expect the rebalancing of private-sector balance sheets to continue, weighing on Ireland's growth prospects.

We believe that if the government cannot access the ESM (Europe's permanent crisis resolution mechanism), this could exacerbate Ireland's funding difficulties when its current program expires at the end of 2013. As a result, Ireland could need additional official financial support. We consider it unlikely that the IMF or other potential providers of official funding would agree to fully finance a successor program without significant co-financing from Ireland's eurozone partners. After July 1, 2012, this would most likely have to occur through the ESM.

The treaty establishing the ESM states that the provision of financial assistance to an ESM member is conditional on that member's ratification of the Treaty on Stability, Coordination and Governance (TSCG) in the European Economic and Monetary Union (see page 4,). On May 31, 2012, the Irish electorate will vote on a referendum to amend the Irish constitution to allow the government to ratify the TSCG and enact laws it requires. It is our understanding that if the Irish electorate does not pass the amendment, Ireland would likely be excluded from the ESM's financial assistance programs. As a result, we believe that the outcome of this vote could affect Ireland's creditworthiness.

Our T&C assessment of 'AAA' reflects our view that the likelihood of the European Central Bank (ECB) restricting nonsovereign access to foreign currency needed for debt service is extremely low. This reflects the full and open access to foreign currency that holders of euros enjoy, and which we expect to continue.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the long-term rating indicates our view that there is at least a one-in-three chance that we will lower the rating in 2012 or 2013. We may lower the rating in the short term if Ireland were to lose access to ESM funding, for example, following the May 31, 2012, referendum. We could also lower the rating if we see evidence that weaker external demand is hindering economic growth, undermining the government's strong policy implementation. However, we currently expect that the rating would remain investment grade following such an outcome. This is based on our expectation that even if the electorate were to reject the constitutional amendment in the May 31 referendum, political negotiations with Ireland's European partners could lead to official funding continuing beyond the current program that ends in 2013. If we were to conclude that Ireland would be effectively excluded from future official funding before regaining reliable access to market funding, we could lower the rating to speculative grade.

Conversely, we could affirm the rating if government policy--alongside a relatively favorable external environment--enables Ireland to achieve a general government deficit of close to 3% of GDP by 2015 and if access to ESM funding continues.