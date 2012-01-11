BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
Jan 11 Irwin Whole Loan Home Equity
* Moody's Investors Service is correcting the rating for Class IA-1 senior notes issued in the Irwin Whole Loan Home Equity Trust 2002-A transaction to B3 (sf) on review for downgrade from Caa3 (sf). When the notes were initially rated, the rating was based on a financial guaranty insurance policy from MBIA Insurance Corporation (MBIA). Due to an internal administrative error, on June 30, 2010, the rating for Class IA-1 was incorrectly reinstated at Caa3 (sf) even though MBIA was rated at B3. MBIA was then placed on review for downgrade on December 19, 2011. Moody's is now correcting the rating history for Class IA-1 to align it with the rating history of MBIA.
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
NEW YORK, June 12 New York’s Public Theater on Monday defended its production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” that portrays the assassinated Roman leader as U.S. President Donald Trump after Delta Air Lines Inc and Bank of America Corp pulled their funding.