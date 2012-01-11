Jan 11 Irwin Whole Loan Home Equity

* Moody's Investors Service is correcting the rating for Class IA-1 senior notes issued in the Irwin Whole Loan Home Equity Trust 2002-A transaction to B3 (sf) on review for downgrade from Caa3 (sf). When the notes were initially rated, the rating was based on a financial guaranty insurance policy from MBIA Insurance Corporation (MBIA). Due to an internal administrative error, on June 30, 2010, the rating for Class IA-1 was incorrectly reinstated at Caa3 (sf) even though MBIA was rated at B3. MBIA was then placed on review for downgrade on December 19, 2011. Moody's is now correcting the rating history for Class IA-1 to align it with the rating history of MBIA.