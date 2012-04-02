(The following was released by the rating agency) BOGOTA, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed at 'BB+' Isagen's Foreign and Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR). Fitch has also affirmed Isagen's 'AA+(col)' Long-term national scale rating and the COP$850.000 million local bonds issuance. The Rating Outlook was revised to Positive.

The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the improvement in the financial results of ISAGEN during 2011, as well as the expectations of a lower than previously anticipated financial leverage during 2012 and 2013. In addition, the rating actions incorporate the significant progress in the construction work in the Sogamoso project. ISAGEN has shown a generation of growing cash flows through time, which has allowed it to develop greater flexibility against the significant investments planned for the 2012 - 2013 period and for the development of the Sogamoso project.

Fitch positively views Isagen's successful strategies to secure Sogamoso's financial resources and to favorably negotiate contracts related to the development of the project. The project is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2014. So far, the construction process is in line with the budget, with 50% completed up to now. It is expected that the remaining construction risk, given the magnitude and nature of the project, will be mitigated to the extent that the construction work will continue without major delays.

Strong Business Position:

Isagen is the third largest electricity generation company in Colombia based on installed capacity and energy generation. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had 15% of Colombia's total installed generation capacity, and accounted for 17% of the country's total generation. Its strong business position is supported by low marginal costs and diversified portfolio of assets (86% hydro and 14% thermo). Although the company's generation is mainly hydrologic, its assets are somewhat geographically diverse and help to mitigate hydrology risks to some extent.

Isagen's commercial strategy is solid and supportive of its business profile. The company's medium-term contracted position mitigates pronounced fluctuation in spot market prices and contributes to revenue stability and predictability. During 2010, the company has contracted 80.1% of its electricity generation with market participants and large customers for the next two to three years and it expects this ratio to increase to nearly 85% in the coming years.

Favorable Results Decrease Pressure on Future Credit Metrics:

Isagen's capital expenditure program is mainly underpinned by the construction of an 820 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric generation plant (Sogamoso) at an estimated cost of USD2.2 billion. Once this project is completed, Isagen's installed capacity will increase to nearly 3,000 MW and the company's total energy generation would be around 14,500 GWh per year (currently, average energy generation is 9,500 GWh per year). Capital expenditures of the project have been financed with a combination of internally generated cash flow and debt. The generation of cash flows measured by EBTIDA in December 2011 was about USD387 million and the margin at 43%, figures that are above the base scenario for Fitch, as well as compare favorably with the EBITDA reported in 2010, located in USD368 million.

In December 2011, the Isagen long-term debt reached USD810 million, and it is denominated in Colombian pesos, their maturities are uniform and are spread between 2011 and 2025. As of December 2011, the indicator of debt / EBITDA was 2.2 times (x) and the ratio of EBITDA / Interest Expense, 15.5x, both considered in line with the rating category. It is expected that leverage ratio increase to a maximum of 3.8x, and then fall rapidly after the beginning of the operations of Sogamoso project by 2014. Fitch expects the company to maintain indicators near the 2.5x thereafter.

Robust Liquidity Supports the Implementation of Capex Program:

Isagen's liquidity is considered strong and it is supported by a strong cash flow from operations, manageable amortization schedule and committed facilities of USD788 million to fund the expansion plan. As of Dec. 31, 2011, ISAGEN reported USD293 million of cash and marketable securities, which together with committed credit lines will allow the company to meet the USD16 million of short-term debt and the approximately USD594 million of 2012 capex program.

Factors That Could Lead to a Rating Change:

Continued progress in Sogamoso's project execution coupled with sustained cash flow generation and financial debt levels according to expectations could result in ratings upgrade. On the other hand, lower than expected results, higher leverage ratios and significant delays in the start up of Sogamoso's operations could lead to a downgrade.