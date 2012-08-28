(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 28, 2012--Islamic finance
could be a viable option to help Indonesia meet its ambitious
infrastructure plans, according to an article that Standard &
Poor's Ratings Service released today, titled "Islamic Finance
Could Plug The Gap In Indonesia's Infrastructure Funding."
"We believe Indonesia can emulate Malaysia's success thus
far in utilizing Islamic finance for infrastructure development.
This is due to Indonesia's large infrastructure development
needs, the government's willingness to attract private capital
to fund these investments, and the rising demand for investable
assets of a growing domestic Islamic finance market," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Allan Redimerio.
The report says that the poor state of Indonesia's
infrastructure is hindering the growth potential of South-east
Asia's largest economy. Indonesia plans to spend more than
US$200 billion to upgrade and expand its infrastructure from
2010-2014, with the private sector likely to meet 30%-40% of the
investment. The government is mulling over various financing
alternatives to fund the rest.
The report examples the successful contribution of Islamic
finance to Malaysia's infrastructure development and the
obstacles to similar adoption in Indonesia.
"We believe the lack of recognition for beneficial ownership
and tax incentives is impeding the growth potential of this
funding source. Ways to generate interest in this sector include
offering a range of products to the population with support from
the country's political, corporate, and financial institutions,"
said Mr. Redimerio.