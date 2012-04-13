(The following was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, April 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned ITNL Offshore Pte. Ltd.'s (IOPL) proposed
CNY-denominated bonds an expected rating of 'BBB-(exp)'. The CNY
issue amount is expected to be equivalent to USD100m.
The bond's rating is linked to the rating of Export Import
Bank of India (EXIM, 'BBB-'/Stable), which has provided an
unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of up to USD114m. The
rating is also supported by a debt service reserve account
(DSRA) amounting to one semi annual coupon payment and by a
principal account of USD4m.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
The guarantee, provided by EXIM, is available to both the
bond investor and the swap provider on a pari passu basis. The
latter swaps the CNY proceeds into USD. The DSRA will be
available exclusively to the bond investor while the principal
account will be available on a pari passu basis to the bond
investor and the swap provider.
To mitigate the foreign exchange risk of the debt obligation
in CNY while the guarantee payment is in USD, IOPL is expected
to enter into swap agreements with no more than three swap
providers who are expected to be rated at least 'A'/Stable. In
the event of the termination of the swap before maturity,
USD118m, comprising the USD114m guarantee from EXIM and the
USD4m in the principal account, is expected to be sufficient to
meet bondholder payments as well as payments that may be due to
the swap provider as termination value, even under severe
adverse movements in interest rates and the CNY-USD exchange
rate.
Further, the transaction benefits from a monitoring
mechanism, under which the sum of the bond's USD guarantee and
the balance in the principal account, adjusted for the notional
mark to market value of the swaps (collectively adjusted value),
is monitored monthly. If the adjusted value falls below 105% of
the bond principal in USD terms, IOPL will cash collateralise
the charged principal account, within three business days, to
bring the adjusted value to 108% of the bond principal in USD
terms.
IOPL is 100%-owned by its sponsor IL&FS Transportation
Networks Limited (ITNL). ITNL will enter into a keepwell
agreement with IOPL, under which ITNL will, in the event that
IOPL does not have sufficient cash or other liquid assets to
meet any of its obligations, indebtedness, liabilities, costs,
expenses or other payment obligations, endeavour to make
available to IOPL funds sufficient to meet such payment
obligations in full. However, this is not a guarantee by the
sponsor in favour of the issuer. The expected rating of the
bonds to be issued by IOPL is linked to the guarantee by EXIM
and the aforementioned features of the transaction.