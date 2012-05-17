BRIEF-Shawbrook posts response recommending rejection of final Marlin Bidco offer
* Posting of final offer response circular recommending that shawbrook shareholders should take no action in respect of increased and final offer by marlin bidco
May 17 Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded the ratings for the Class C and D Trust Certificates issued by J-CORE 16.
* Posting of final offer response circular recommending that shawbrook shareholders should take no action in respect of increased and final offer by marlin bidco
* Mid-term plan highlights need to look beyond conventional cars