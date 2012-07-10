(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's industry-based township developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk (Jababeka) a Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'B' with Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has assigned its proposed five-year senior unsecured notes an expected 'B(exp)' rating and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.

The ratings were assigned based on an indicative issue size and tenor communicated to the agency by Jababeka. The final ratings of the proposed notes are contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The ratings are constrained by Jababeka's small operating size and limited diversification. The company reported property sales of IDR906bn in 2011, generating EBITDA of IDR524bn. In addition, its concentration on one estate in Cikarang to generate the bulk of its sales further exposes it to the inherent cyclicality of property development.

These weaknesses are, however, mitigated by the high quality of Jababeka's development. The project has the highest average selling price among its peers. The higher price reflects not just the development's highly strategic location, but Jababeka's sound track record in industrial estate development and management. The company also provides ancillary facilities on its development, such as the inland port facility at Cikarang Dry Port. Furthermore, as at end-April 2012, the company reported industrial land bank adequate for five years development at its current pace of sales. This constitutes about 40% of total industrial land bank supply in the Bekasi area. Other future development plans include a 572 hectare industrial land bank in Cilegon and the recently-acquired 1,500 hectare tourism resort in Banten.

Fitch also notes that Jababeka has completed the construction of a 130MW gas-fired power plant (PP1) and is planning to sell power to PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN, 'BBB-'/Stable) beginning Q412 under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA). Income from power sales will add stability to its cash flows and improve its credit profile. This is further enhanced by the fact that the PPA includes a fuel-pass through mechanism which effectively insulates the company from fluctuations in fuel costs.

Fuel supply risks are mitigated via supply contracts of five and seven years with PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGN, 'BBB-'/Stable) and PT Bayu Buana Gemilang, respectively. Jababeka's debt maturity profile will improve significantly following the planned issue of the USD notes. However, deleveraging from current levels (net adjusted debt/EBITDA of 2.8x in 2011) will be slow if the company goes ahead with plans to develop a second 130MW power plant.

Fitch also notes that while the company does not face any liquidity constraints at the moment, it does not maintain significant excess cash balances that higher-rated property developers do as a liquidity buffer. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Jababeka will be able to maintain the marketing sales momentum of its industrial estate business in the short- to medium-term, due to favourable economic conditions and robust foreign direct investments.

An established track record in PP1's commercial operation resulting in recurring EBITDA providing interest coverage of above 1x (2011: 0.6x) on a sustained basis may result in a positive rating action. Conversely, a negative rating action may result from any significant worsening in liquidity, potentially from a failure to secure long-term funding for capex needs.