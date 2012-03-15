Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
16 March Moody's assigns Aa1 enhanced rating (MDDP) with stable outlook and Aa3 underlying rating to Jackson County School District no. 58"s (center), MO $6.3 million go refunding bonds series 2012
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
LONDON, June 11 British Prime Minister Theresa May faced negotiations with a small Northern Irish party to maintain her power after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in a catastrophic electoral gamble just days before Brexit talks are set to start.