TOKYO, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings of
major Japanese banks, including their Support Rating Floors, on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN), following its downgrade of Japan's
sovereign Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to 'A+', from 'AA' and 'AA-' respectively. The
Outlook for Japan's IDRs is Negative. A full list of rating
actions is provided below.
The Long-term IDRs of Japan's major banks are currently
support-driven and at their Support Rating Floors of 'A'. The
RWN on the Support Rating Floor reflects the government's
reduced flexibility to provide financial assistance to banks in
case of need. Fitch expects the banks' Long-Term IDRs to be
downgraded by no more than one notch.
The government's financial soundness underpinning its
ability to extend support has continued to weaken due to growing
fiscal pressure from rising social security costs in particular.
However, Fitch believes that the government's propensity to
support major banks, when necessary, remains intact, given their
systemic importance in both domestic and overseas markets.
Fitch considers there to be no immediate impact on the
banks' Support Rating of '1' as long as Japan's sovereign IDRs
are not downgraded from their current levels. However, if the
government's financial profile were to further deteriorate, this
could trigger a further sovereign downgrade and a corresponding
action in the major banks' Support Rating of '1'.
The banks' Short-term IDRs and Viability Ratings are
independent of Fitch's view on the ability of state support, and
are not affected by today's rating action.
Fitch aims to resolve the RWN within the next few months.
The ratings placed on RWN are as follows.
Entities under Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'A' placed on
RWN
- Support Rating Floor: 'A' placed on RWN
- Senior unsecured debt: 'A' placed on RWN
- Senior subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2 bonds under Basel
ll): 'A-' placed on RWN
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'A' placed on
RWN
- Support Rating Floor: 'A' placed on RWN
Entities under Mizuho Financial Group (MHFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Mizuho
Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'A' placed on
RWN
- Support Rating Floor: 'A' placed on RWN
Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'A' placed on
RWN
- Support Rating Floor: 'A' placed on RWN
- Senior unsecured debt: 'A' placed on RWN
Mizuho Financial Group (Cayman) Limited:
- Senior subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2 bonds under Basel
ll): 'A-' placed on RWN
Entities under Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'A' placed on
RWN
- Support Rating Floor: 'A' placed on RWN
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation:
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'A', placed on
RWN
- Support Rating Floor: 'A' placed on RWN
- Senior unsecured debt: 'A' placed on RWN
- Senior subordinated debt (Lower Tier 2 bonds under Basel
ll): 'A-' placed on RWN
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe Limited:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A' placed on RWN Entity
under
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
Limited (SMTB):
- Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: 'A' placed on
RWN
- Support Rating Floor: 'A' placed on RWN