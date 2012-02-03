(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said in a Japanese-language report released today that
it had assigned ratings to Japanese securitization transactions
worth JPY3,372.3 billion in 2011, representing a 49.7%
year-on-year increase from 2010.
In contrast, the number of securitization transactions rated
by Standard & Poor's in 2011 declined 26.8% year on year to 52.
The above figures exclude credit derivative products that didn't
involve issuances of bonds or trust certificates. The surge in
total rated issuance in 2011 marked a turnaround after four
consecutive years of decline.
However, total rated issuance in the fourth quarter (October
to December) of 2011 was down 11.3% from the same quarter of
2010. This contrasted with the large year-on-year increases
recorded in the first quarter (January to March) and second
quarter (April to June) of 2011, which largely boosted total
rated issuance for the year.
Meanwhile, the number of securitization transactions
continued to decrease, indicating that a few large deals pushed
up the total amount of rated issuance. Total rated issuance in
2011 was led by asset-backed securities (ABS; including
asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) and Japan business
securitizations (JBS)) transactions and residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) deals. In particular, in the
RMBS segment, Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF;
AA-/Negative/A-1+) continued to issue large amounts of regular
monthly notes.
Meanwhile, as in 2010, the total rated issuance amount of
ABS transactions increased year on year in 2011, boosted by
relatively large issuances in this segment. In addition, a
transaction was launched in 2011 in the collateralized debt
obligation (CDO) segment, in which there had been no rated
issuances since the fourth quarter of 2008.
The total amount of commercial mortgage-backed securities
(CMBS) issuance remained low, with only one transaction launched
in this segment in 2011. JHF's RMBS issuances represented about
71% of the total amount of rated issuance in 2011, indicating
that the agency's share of total issuance remains high.
Nevertheless, we expect the total amount of rated issuance to
decline in 2012, given that JHF stopped applying the
preferential interest rate for Flat 35 mortgage loans in
September 2011.
As for the performance of rated transactions, although
downgrades of CMBS transactions continued in 2011, there were
far fewer downgrades than in 2010 in that segment. Meanwhile,
regulatory reform proposals for the securities market continued
to attract attention around the world in 2011. On Oct. 31, 2011,
Standard & Poor's was registered as a credit rating agency in
the EU. This registration enables us to endorse all the credit
ratings that we assigned in Japan for use in the EU.