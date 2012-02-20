Overview
-- We affirmed our long- and short-term sovereign credit
ratings on Japan at 'AA-' and 'A-1+', respectively.
-- The outlook on the long-term ratings remains negative.
-- Standard & Poor's expects Japan's fiscal flexibility to
continue to diminish. Parliamentary approval of government plans
to raise the consumption tax may reduce revenue shortfalls.
However, it would not solve the country's structural problems,
which include shrinking nominal GDP and increasing costs of
social security.
Rating Action
On Feb. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on
Japan at 'AA-' and 'A-1+', respectively. The outlook on the
long-term ratings remains negative. The transfer and
convertibility (T&C) assessment remains 'AAA'.
Rationale
The sovereign ratings on Japan are supported by the
country's ample net external asset position, relatively strong
financial system, and diversified economy. In addition, the yen
is a key international reserve currency.
Japan is the world's second-largest net external creditor in
absolute terms, and it has projected net assets of an estimated
290% of current account receipts at yearend 2011. The country's
current gold and foreign exchange reserves of over US$1 trillion
are second only to China's. In addition, both the financial
sector and the combined corporate and household sectors are
external creditors. Standard & Poor's expects continued current
account surpluses to further enhance Japan's net external asset
position for at least the next few years.
In our opinion, Japan's financial system appears sound
compared with its counterparts in Europe and the U.S., backed by
several years of restructuring and private sector deleveraging.
Despite the damage caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake and
tsunami of March 11, 2011, there was no major rise in credit
losses in the banking system on a whole, although some local
financial institutions received government support.
The denomination of 3.8% of declared international reserves
in yen as of the end of March 2011 illustrates the yen's reserve
currency status. In addition, 19% of one-leg daily global
foreign exchange transactions were denominated in yen as of
April 2010, and Japan's deep domestic capital markets, combined
with its open capital account, permit the use of the yen as a
global financing vehicle.
However, Japan's sovereign ratings are constrained by the
government's weak policy foundations, large fiscal deficits, and
high debt, as well as prolonged deflation and an aging and
shrinking workforce.
Fragmentation of power between the two chambers of Japan's
parliament, of which the ruling parties only have a majority in
the Lower House, have weakened the government's ability to
execute policy for a number of years, except for a brief period.
The Democratic Party of Japan-led government has struggled to
find support from opposition parties to overcome this political
setting to achieve its policy objectives. As a result, it
remains uncertain whether a proposed increase in the consumption
tax will be approved by parliament. Even if the hike is
implemented, structural problems remain, such as a mismatch
between the social security system and an aging population and
current low macroeconomic growth. Thus, notwithstanding
still-strong domestic demand for government debt and
corresponding low real interest rates, we expect Japan's fiscal
flexibility to continue to diminish.
We expect Japan's fiscal deficits to remain high for the
next few years, partly because of the March 11, 2011, quake,
tsunami, and attendant damage to Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc.'s
(TEPCO; B+/Watch Dev/B) Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant,
which adversely affected Japan's already weak fiscal position.
In our view, general government deficits will remain high at
over 10% of GDP in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), compared
with about 11% in fiscal 2011, if we include debt raised through
a special reconstruction account. We expect that deficits will
remain above 9% until fiscal 2013, when we see net general
government debt reaching 145% of GDP. The government's
increasing debt burden and the current low interest rate
environment in Japan will make the governments' fiscal position
more vulnerable to interest rate volatility.
Japan's debt dynamics are further depressed by a lack of
demand, which has brought about an output gap and persistent
deflation. An aggregate fall in prices has resulted in a decline
in aggregate nominal output since 1998. In addition, Japan's
fast-aging population challenges both its fiscal and economic
outlooks. The nation's total social security-related expenses
now make up 29% of the government's fiscal 2012 general account
budget, and this ratio will rise absent reforms beyond those
enacted in 2004. Outlook
The negative outlook signals that a downgrade is likely if
medium-term growth prospects for real GDP per capita fall from
our current projection of 1.2%. We would also consider lowering
the long- and short-term ratings if the government's debt
trajectory remains on its current course or begins to erode the
nation's external position. On the other hand, we may revise the
outlook to stable if the government were to implement robust and
sustainable fiscal consolidation.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Japan
Foreign currency AA-/Negative/A-1+
Local currency AA-/Negative/A-1+
