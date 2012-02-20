Overview

-- We affirmed our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Japan at 'AA-' and 'A-1+', respectively.

-- The outlook on the long-term ratings remains negative.

-- Standard & Poor's expects Japan's fiscal flexibility to continue to diminish. Parliamentary approval of government plans to raise the consumption tax may reduce revenue shortfalls. However, it would not solve the country's structural problems, which include shrinking nominal GDP and increasing costs of social security.

Rating Action

On Feb. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Japan at 'AA-' and 'A-1+', respectively. The outlook on the long-term ratings remains negative. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains 'AAA'.

Rationale

The sovereign ratings on Japan are supported by the country's ample net external asset position, relatively strong financial system, and diversified economy. In addition, the yen is a key international reserve currency.

Japan is the world's second-largest net external creditor in absolute terms, and it has projected net assets of an estimated 290% of current account receipts at yearend 2011. The country's current gold and foreign exchange reserves of over US$1 trillion are second only to China's. In addition, both the financial sector and the combined corporate and household sectors are external creditors. Standard & Poor's expects continued current account surpluses to further enhance Japan's net external asset position for at least the next few years.

In our opinion, Japan's financial system appears sound compared with its counterparts in Europe and the U.S., backed by several years of restructuring and private sector deleveraging. Despite the damage caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami of March 11, 2011, there was no major rise in credit losses in the banking system on a whole, although some local financial institutions received government support.

The denomination of 3.8% of declared international reserves in yen as of the end of March 2011 illustrates the yen's reserve currency status. In addition, 19% of one-leg daily global foreign exchange transactions were denominated in yen as of April 2010, and Japan's deep domestic capital markets, combined with its open capital account, permit the use of the yen as a global financing vehicle.

However, Japan's sovereign ratings are constrained by the government's weak policy foundations, large fiscal deficits, and high debt, as well as prolonged deflation and an aging and shrinking workforce.

Fragmentation of power between the two chambers of Japan's parliament, of which the ruling parties only have a majority in the Lower House, have weakened the government's ability to execute policy for a number of years, except for a brief period. The Democratic Party of Japan-led government has struggled to find support from opposition parties to overcome this political setting to achieve its policy objectives. As a result, it remains uncertain whether a proposed increase in the consumption tax will be approved by parliament. Even if the hike is implemented, structural problems remain, such as a mismatch between the social security system and an aging population and current low macroeconomic growth. Thus, notwithstanding still-strong domestic demand for government debt and corresponding low real interest rates, we expect Japan's fiscal flexibility to continue to diminish.

We expect Japan's fiscal deficits to remain high for the next few years, partly because of the March 11, 2011, quake, tsunami, and attendant damage to Tokyo Electric Power Co. Inc.'s (TEPCO; B+/Watch Dev/B) Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, which adversely affected Japan's already weak fiscal position. In our view, general government deficits will remain high at over 10% of GDP in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), compared with about 11% in fiscal 2011, if we include debt raised through a special reconstruction account. We expect that deficits will remain above 9% until fiscal 2013, when we see net general government debt reaching 145% of GDP. The government's increasing debt burden and the current low interest rate environment in Japan will make the governments' fiscal position more vulnerable to interest rate volatility.

Japan's debt dynamics are further depressed by a lack of demand, which has brought about an output gap and persistent deflation. An aggregate fall in prices has resulted in a decline in aggregate nominal output since 1998. In addition, Japan's fast-aging population challenges both its fiscal and economic outlooks. The nation's total social security-related expenses now make up 29% of the government's fiscal 2012 general account budget, and this ratio will rise absent reforms beyond those enacted in 2004. Outlook

The negative outlook signals that a downgrade is likely if medium-term growth prospects for real GDP per capita fall from our current projection of 1.2%. We would also consider lowering the long- and short-term ratings if the government's debt trajectory remains on its current course or begins to erode the nation's external position. On the other hand, we may revise the outlook to stable if the government were to implement robust and sustainable fiscal consolidation.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Japan

Foreign currency AA-/Negative/A-1+

Local currency AA-/Negative/A-1+

