(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On March 5, 2012, we placed the ratings on JPR on
CreditWatch negative. The rating actions followed JPR's
announcement that it planned to acquire the Otemachi 1-6 Plan
(tentative name) land with leasehold interest.
-- This time, we kept the ratings on JPR on CreditWatch
negative because, in our view, we need to ascertain the
direction of the J-REIT's management policy and assess its
progress in improving its financial standing.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch placement on JPR after
reexamining its future management policy and progress in its
financial standing.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) May 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has kept its 'A' long-term
corporate credit and unsecured debt ratings and its 'A-1'
short-term credit rating on Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp.
(JPR) on CreditWatch with negative implications.
On Feb. 29, 2012, JPR announced that it would acquire the
Otemachi 1-6 Plan (tentative name; Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo; purchase
price: JPY36.0 billion) land with leasehold interest
("sokochi"). JPR then acquired the Otemachi 1-6 Plan in March
2012. We therefore took the view that JPR's debt-to-capital
ratio [interest-bearing debt including hoshokin
liabilities/(interest-bearing debt including hoshokin
liabilities + total net assets), as defined by Standard &
Poor's] would rise. Accordingly, on March 5, 2012, we placed the
long- and short-term corporate credit ratings and unsecured debt
ratings on JPR on CreditWatch negative to reflect this view.
The property is located in Tokyo's central business district
of Otemachi, which is the leading office district in Japan. As
such, the property benefits from its scarcity value, given this
prime location. However, this property is land with leasehold
interest in a high-rise office complex to be completed in April
2014. As such, because the Japanese REIT's (J-REIT) cash flow
will partly rely on land rental revenue from the Otemachi 1-6
Plan, which is under construction, we believe the stability of
JPR's portfolio may decline slightly.
JPR financed the purchase of the Otemachi 1-6 Plan entirely
with interest-bearing debt. This raised the J-REIT's
debt-to-capital ratio to about 53%, up about five percentage
points from the level as of Dec. 31, 2011. In reviewing
information on this acquisition following our placement of the
ratings on JPR on CreditWatch negative on March 5, 2012, we
confirmed that JPR undertook some measures to increase the
likelihood that it would receive land rent payments in a timely
manner until the completion of the office complex.
We today kept the ratings on JPR on CreditWatch negative
because, in our view, we need to continue to both ascertain the
direction of the J-REIT's management policy and assess its
progress in improving its financial standing.
The Otemachi 1-6 Plan's yield is low, due to the property's
scarcity value. As a result, we believe that JPR may require
time to stabilize its overall portfolio yield while
simultaneously improving its heightened debt-to-capital ratio.
We will resolve the CreditWatch placement on JPR after
considering JPR's management policy, including its policy in
terms of external growth, and the effects that the management
policy could have on the J-REIT's profitability. We will also
analyze the J-REIT's financial policy and operational
strategies, and determine the likely pace and feasibility of
improvement in JPR's financial standing. If we determine that
JPR's financial standing is unlikely to improve in the short
term, we may lower the ratings.
JPR has secured a leading position in the J-REIT market,
backed by the real estate management and development
capabilities of its sponsors, including Tokyo Tatemono Co. Ltd.
(NR), Taisei Corp. (NR), and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.
(A/Stable/A-1).
We see JPR's relatively strong market position and generally
stable cash flows generated from its high-quality portfolio
underpinning to an extent the J-REIT's credit quality for the
time being. Therefore, any future downgrade is likely to be
limited to only one notch.