(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Major Japanese
banks have increasingly set their sights on overseas markets,
particularly in Asia, to offset low profitability and weak loan
demand in their domestic market, according to an article
published by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
Banks such as Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG;
A/Negative/A-1), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG;
A/Stable/--), and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (Mizuho FG;
A/Negative/--) have been snapping up assets amid the eurozone
debt crisis to expand their overseas businesses.
Despite their overseas ventures, Japanese banks' risk
profiles are unlikely to change significantly, in our view. "The
major banks are currently focusing on Japanese corporates that
operate in overseas markets or on high-credit-quality corporates
based mainly in Asia and in the U.S.," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Naoko Nemoto.
"However, we think that Japanese banks' limited penetration
in local markets and lack of a strong presence in retail banking
will make it challenging to boost the profitability of their
overseas businesses." Overseas expansion means Japanese banks
will increasingly rely on wholesale funding, and it would also
expose them to volatility in global markets.
Although any increase in their credit and liquidity risks is
likely to be moderate and within a range that is commensurate
with the current ratings, their stand-alone credit profiles
could still come under pressure--particularly if banks increase
their exposure to countries with high economic risk without
enhancing their local expertise, and if their foreign-currency
loan-to-deposit ratio were to rise significantly.