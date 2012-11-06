(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) Japan's three mega banks
may increase their exposure to troubled electronics
manufacturers, putting pressure on asset quality, Fitch Ratings
says.
The banks' strategies to counter the stagnant domestic
market, including by rapid offshore expansion, may also add to
this pressure in the longer term, especially if the banks' risk
appetite grows. This adds to the challenges that reduce the
potential for upgrades to the banks' Viability Ratings, but on
its own is unlikely to be enough to trigger VR downgrades.
The mega banks already have exposure to some of the
electronic companies and we believe they could increase this
exposure (among other options) to help revitalise the major
manufacturers' operations. The strong yen and reduced demand
from China are weakening the financial profiles of
manufacturers, exerting pressure on banks' asset quality.
The subdued yet intensely competitive domestic economy in
Japan has prompted the mega banks to expand rapidly in offshore
markets or take on larger - and arguably riskier - exposures,
such as funding the acquisition of Sprint Nextel Corp by
Softbank. Offshore expansion may result in higher risk profiles,
if this is prioritised to offset narrow domestic margins without
appropriate risk-based pricing.
While figures on lending to individual companies are not
disclosed, 11% of total loans at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
and Mizuho Financial Group were to the manufacturing sector and
at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, the figure was 10% at
end-March 2012.
The banks also have equity exposure to the major Japanese
electronics manufacturers including Sharp, which we downgraded
to 'B-' from 'BBB-' on Friday, reflecting growing risks to its
profitability and capitalisation. We would not expect increased
exposure to the electronics sector to have enough impact on
overall asset quality to warrant downgrades of any of the three
banks.
Overall loan growth has been modest despite rapid offshore
growth (aggregate offshore investment accounts grew by 14% yoy
in FYE12, which was 17% of their total assets). Aggregate net
non-performing loans of the three banks were also just 9% of
Tier 1 capital at the end of March.