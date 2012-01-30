(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 30, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language report detailing its rating actions on commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in Japan in the fourth quarter (October to December) of 2011. Today's report notes that losses were incurred on seven of the 10 loans for which collections were completed in that quarter.

Of the nine underlying loans of Japanese CMBS transactions rated by Standard & Poor's that matured in the fourth quarter, three defaulted due to nonrepayment in the same quarter, and six were repaid. Meanwhile, collections for 10 other loans that had defaulted prior to the fourth quarter were completed in the fourth quarter, and losses were incurred on seven of these loans.

As for rating actions that we took in the fourth quarter, we lowered the ratings on 53 tranches of 14 transactions, while we raised the ratings on two tranches of a single transaction. We upgraded the two tranches primarily because credit enhancement levels improved as the redemption of the CMBS progressed. Meanwhile, 41 tranches representing about 77% of the 53 tranches that we downgraded in the fourth quarter were rated in the 'BB' rating category or lower, indicating that most downgrades in the quarter were of CMBS tranches that had already had relatively low ratings. Moreover, 28, or about half, of the 53 tranches that we downgraded were rated in the 'CCC' category or lower. We lowered the ratings on these 28 tranches because losses were incurred at the loan or CMBS level upon the sales of the underlying collateral properties.

As of the end of the fourth quarter, there were 51 defaulted loans for which the servicers had not yet completed collection activities. It is our view that, as the servicers proceed with collections activities relating to these loans, we will continue to lower the ratings on the relevant CMBS tranches if, among other factors, the servicers were to revise downward the minimum collateral property sales prices indicated in their business plans, or if the CMBS tranches incurred effective or actual principal losses as a result of the sales of the related collateral properties.

