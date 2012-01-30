(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 30, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has released a
Japanese-language report detailing its rating actions on
commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) in Japan in the
fourth quarter (October to December) of 2011. Today's report
notes that losses were incurred on seven of the 10 loans for
which collections were completed in that quarter.
Of the nine underlying loans of Japanese CMBS transactions
rated by Standard & Poor's that matured in the fourth quarter,
three defaulted due to nonrepayment in the same quarter, and six
were repaid. Meanwhile, collections for 10 other loans that had
defaulted prior to the fourth quarter were completed in the
fourth quarter, and losses were incurred on seven of these
loans.
As for rating actions that we took in the fourth quarter, we
lowered the ratings on 53 tranches of 14 transactions, while we
raised the ratings on two tranches of a single transaction. We
upgraded the two tranches primarily because credit enhancement
levels improved as the redemption of the CMBS progressed.
Meanwhile, 41 tranches representing about 77% of the 53 tranches
that we downgraded in the fourth quarter were rated in the 'BB'
rating category or lower, indicating that most downgrades in the
quarter were of CMBS tranches that had already had relatively
low ratings. Moreover, 28, or about half, of the 53 tranches
that we downgraded were rated in the 'CCC' category or lower. We
lowered the ratings on these 28 tranches because losses were
incurred at the loan or CMBS level upon the sales of the
underlying collateral properties.
As of the end of the fourth quarter, there were 51 defaulted
loans for which the servicers had not yet completed collection
activities. It is our view that, as the servicers proceed with
collections activities relating to these loans, we will continue
to lower the ratings on the relevant CMBS tranches if, among
other factors, the servicers were to revise downward the minimum
collateral property sales prices indicated in their business
plans, or if the CMBS tranches incurred effective or actual
principal losses as a result of the sales of the related
collateral properties.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure
Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.
The full report is available in Japanese on Standard &
Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp. An
English-language report will be available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com. Ratings information can also be
found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com; under Ratings in the left navigation
bar, select Find a Rating. Members of the media may reserve a
copy by e-mail at tokyo_pressroom@standardandpoors.com or by
phone at (81) 3-4550-8411.