(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 25, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has released a
Japanese-language Performance Watch report on Japanese
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions that
condominiums investment loans back and that Standard & Poor's
rates.
Standard & Poor's has rated and conducted surveillance on
many Japanese RMBS transactions backed by condominium investment
loans since its first rating on such a deal in December 2001. In
today's report, we describe the attributes and performance
trends of condominium investment loan-backed RMBS transactions
that we have rated or for which we have assigned a credit
assessment. Standard & Poor's conducts various surveillance
activities during the transactions' terms, using collection and
payment reports (servicing reports, etc.) that relevant parties
submit regularly. Through the surveillance process, we check the
performance of the underlying asset pools, the redemption of the
rated notes and beneficiary certificates, the enhancement of
various cash reserves concluded in the contracts, and the status
of early redemption triggers.