(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japan Earthquake Insurance:
The Great Tohoku's Effects
here
HONG KONG/TOKYO, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
the March 2011 earthquake has led to wider participation of the
government in the residential earthquake pool and spurred demand
for earthquake coverage on both residential and commercial
lines.
Fitch notes in a new report that while Japan's residential
earthquake insurance scheme proved effective, the extent of
insurance payouts has led to the Japanese government expanding
its share of insurance protection to JPY4.8trn from JPY4.3trn,
further mitigating residential earthquake risk for Japanese
non-life insurers.
However, following the March 2011 quake, Japanese non-life
insurers' capital is more exposed to future residential
earthquake risks, particularly if they occur prior to the
rebuilding of reserves. While non-life insurers' maximum payment
has been reduced to JPY188bn per earthquake from JPY593.2bn,
this is still substantially higher than the residential
earthquake reserve estimated at JPY40bn-70bn.
Without government support, insurers selectively underwrite
earthquake risks on commercial lines. "The balance sheets of
Japanese non-life insurers are well protected through adequate
reinsurance scheme in place and through sufficient catastrophe
reserves," says Akane Nishizaki, Associate Director in Fitch's
Insurance team. Gross insured commercial earthquake losses are
estimated at JPY600bn, of which JPY400bn are likely to be
recovered by Japanese non-life insurers from reinsurers.
Despite rising demand for commercial insurance lines,
Japanese non-life insurers are not underwriting additional
earthquake insurance beyond their existing reinsurance
arrangements. The increasing amount of unprotected earthquake
risk is largely borne by industrial companies themselves.
Fitch expects a sharp increase in reinsurance pricing, given
the higher frequency of catastrophic evens in Japan, New Zealand
and Australia. The high probability of a potential earthquake in
South Kanto (greater Tokyo area) coupled with tighter
reinsurance terms may lead to Japanese non-life insurers
actively seeking alternative catastrophe reinsurance
arrangements.
The full report, 'Japan Earthquake Insurance; The Great
Tohoku's Effects', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above