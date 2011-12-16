(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the Rating Outlook on Japanese consumer finance companies (CFCs) is generally Stable in 2012, unless there is a change in ownership and propensity to support from their respective parents.

Fitch is not expecting any adverse change in support over the medium term. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (whose core subsidiary, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is rated 'A-'/Stable) has a 40% stake in Acom Co. LTD ('A-'/Stable), while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG; 'A-'/Stable) plans to increase its stake in Promise Co., Ltd. ('BBB-'/RWP) to 100%, by April 2012, from the current 22%.

The latter is likely to be upgraded once the stake increase has been completed. After reporting net losses in 2011 mainly due to provisions for reimbursement claims, profitability at the CFCs is likely to be stable.

Fitch believes that smaller loan losses should narrow as the credit quality of their customers improves on the back of a more stringent credit policy. Fitch sees increasing receivables as a further sign that CFCs' profitability has bottomed out. Their loan balances have started to grow in 2011, rising 7% year on year in the six months to September 2011.

However, profits should remain modest due to the progressive replacement of high-yielding loans with lower-yielding ones following the full implementation of the revised money-lending business law in June 2010.

