TOKYO, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its new report that Japanese non-life insurance groups are likely to maintain adequate capital buffer at the group level, underpinned by robust capital from their life subsidiaries.

However, non-life insurers' capitalisation positions remain vulnerable to stock market downturn due to their high exposure to equities. Any major catastrophe loss events which deplete the capital buffer sharply could also be negative for non-life insurers' ratings.

Within the non-life business, pricing adjustment in the auto business line is key to profitability improvement. The pricing improvement in the mainstay automobile business line has improved the non-life loss ratio, excluding the negative impact by natural disasters. However, non-life insurers are cautiously monitoring rising repair costs related to hybrid cars, which could halt this recovery.

Japanese non-life groups are diversifying their business into domestic life business and overseas markets for growth. Their life subsidiaries expanded their business by cross-selling protection-type products. Annualised in-force premium growth of life subsidiaries (+5.9% yoy in the six months to September 2012) of non-life insurers has outpaced the average growth rate of traditional life insurers (+1.6%) over the same period. Overseas premium income of the Japanese non-life industry has almost tripled over the last seven years, according to the General Insurance Association of Japan.

Thus, adequate risk management is becoming more crucial for Japanese non-life insurance groups as they expand their business overseas.

