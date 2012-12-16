(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its new
report that Japanese non-life insurance groups are likely to
maintain adequate capital buffer at the group level, underpinned
by robust capital from their life subsidiaries.
However, non-life insurers' capitalisation positions remain
vulnerable to stock market downturn due to their high exposure
to equities. Any major catastrophe loss events which deplete the
capital buffer sharply could also be negative for non-life
insurers' ratings.
Within the non-life business, pricing adjustment in the
auto business line is key to profitability improvement. The
pricing improvement in the mainstay automobile business line has
improved the non-life loss ratio, excluding the negative impact
by natural disasters. However, non-life insurers are cautiously
monitoring rising repair costs related to hybrid cars, which
could halt this recovery.
Japanese non-life groups are diversifying their business
into domestic life business and overseas markets for growth.
Their life subsidiaries expanded their business by cross-selling
protection-type products. Annualised in-force premium growth of
life subsidiaries (+5.9% yoy in the six months to September
2012) of non-life insurers has outpaced the average growth rate
of traditional life insurers (+1.6%) over the same period.
Overseas premium income of the Japanese non-life industry has
almost tripled over the last seven years, according to the
General Insurance Association of Japan.
Thus, adequate risk management is becoming more crucial for
Japanese non-life insurance groups as they expand their business
overseas.
The report, '2013 Outlook: Japanese Non-life Insurance
Groups', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on
the link above.