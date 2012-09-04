(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that the introduction of a new solvency margin regulatory
framework in Japan in the near future may lead to both positive
and negative rating changes, depending on the individual
characteristics of each insurer and their management of the
transition to the new regime.
"Given that most Japanese life insurers have already
substantially reduced their exposure to high-risk assets,
especially domestic equities, interest-rate volatility will
become the primary risk for them under the new regulatory
regime," says Teruki Morinaga, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific
Insurance team.
Under the new regime, capital adequacy will take into
consideration the insurer's economic value-based liabilities and
thus economic capital requirements, compared with the current
regime's liabilities and net assets calculated by a stipulated
discount rate. As a result, this is likely to reveal more
explicitly Japanese insurers' risks embedded within balance
sheets derived from interest rate fluctuations.
Because Fitch already considers insurers' capital on an
economic basis, its view of most insurers' capital adequacy is
unlikely to change materially on the whole as a result of the
new regime. Fitch is also of the view that Japanese insurers
have the necessary resources and access to capital markets to
meet the new regime's requirements.
For individual insurers, pressures on ratings are likely to
come from the risks associated with actions resulting from the
new regime, including capital raising; restructuring; (de-)
mergers and acquisitions; changes to product mix and pricing;
and reallocation of asset portfolios.
Credit rating positives from the new regime are increased
capital held, improvement in risk-based assessment and
deleveraging. Rating negatives would be threats to certain lines
of business as increased capital requirements may damage
commercial viability and potential unequal competition between
international markets if standards are not applied consistently.
The report, entitled "New Solvency Regime Highlights
Interest-Rate Risk" is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by
clicking on the link above.