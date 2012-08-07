(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Japanese non-life insurers are likely to come under rating pressure if insured catastrophe losses rise unexpectedly, or the domestic stock market falls sharply before they are able to restore their capitalisation. Insurers are restoring their capital buffer after the major natural disasters in 2011, partially underpinned by the strong capital positions of their life subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is currently Stable.

In a newly published report, Fitch says Thai flood net losses of three Japanese major non-life groups, Tokio Marine Group, MS&AD Insurance Group and NKSJ Group, totalled PY513bn as of end-March 2012.

"This loss is more than double the impact of the Japanese earthquake in March 2011 excluding residential lines reinsured by the government, and underlines flaws in the groups' risk management outside Japan. In response, Japanese non-life insurers are tightening their overseas catastrophe risk management by reviewing cumulative risks and applying stricter underwriting," says Akane Nishizaki, Associate Director in Fitch's Insurance team.

The weighting of domestic equities remained high at 25.5% of non-life subsidiaries' invested assets, despite the groups having cut their total exposure by more than JPY400bn in FY12. These groups plan to reduce a further JPY277bn by FYE13. Significant delays to investment risk reduction and further material stock market losses will be negative for the sector.

Positively, the recovery of automobile business lines, which accounts for half of the net premium written of the domestic non-life market, will boost the profitability of overall business. The new grade-specific automobile premium system scheduled to be implemented from October, together with upward premium revision since FY10, will support the recovery of auto insurance.

Fitch expects life subsidiaries will continue to provide earnings diversification to their respective groups. Their profitability has been strong, represented by strong new business margins, as they focus on cross-selling protection type products to customers of their associated groups.