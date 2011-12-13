(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language Performance Watch report on residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions originated by companies in Japan's private sector. The report is an update of a surveillance report published in June 2011. (For the English version, see "Performance Watch: Private-Sector RMBS Transactions In Japan," published June 21, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.) Standard & Poor's has rated and conducted surveillance on many RMBS transactions since it began assigning ratings to such deals in April 2000.

Today's report describes the attributes and performance trends of RMBS transactions originated by private-sector financial institutions and nonbank entities, based on accumulated surveillance data.

During the terms of the RMBS transactions, Standard & Poor's conducts surveillance using collection and payment reports, such as servicing reports, submitted regularly by the deals' relevant parties. Through the surveillance process, Standard & Poor's checks the performance of the underlying asset pools, the redemption of the rated notes and trust certificates, the enhancement of various cash reserves concluded in the contracts, and the status of early redemption triggers.