(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
currency movements and technology leadership are more
significant factors behind the diverging performance between
Japanese and Korean exporters in the EU than the economic
slowdown in Europe.
Based on an analysis of six major Japanese exporters and
five major Korean exporters rated by Fitch, average revenue
generated in the EU by the Japanese exporters is forecast to
fall by 26% over the 2008-2012 period. In contrast average EU
revenue for the five Korean exporters is set to increase by 25%.
While the proportion of EU sales to total sales has fallen for
both the Korean and Japanese exporters, in absolute terms
Korea's sales to Europe have increased but Japan's have
decreased. This is notwithstanding the fact that the Korean
exporters' revenue exposure to EU (2011:21%) has consistently
been higher than that of the Japanese exporters (2011: 13%).
The average of the six Japanese exporter's EU revenue fell
dramatically during the global financial crisis to USD14.6bn in
2009 from USD19.8bn in 2008, and has been continuing to trend
down as the euro zone crisis unfolded to Fitch's forecast of
USD13.9bn for 2012.
In contrast the five Korean exporters are forecast to grow
their sales to the EU from USD11.3bn in 2008 to USD14.1bn in
2012 - slightly higher than that expected for the six Japanese
exporters. Toyota followed by Sony are the major losers of EU
revenue among the Japanese exporters, while Samsung followed by
Kia and Hyundai are driving the increase in Korean exports.
This diverging trend in EU revenue generation illustrates
that exposure to one particular economic region by itself will
not necessarily determine the subsequent direction of revenue
and profit generation in that region. Other factors are at play.
The strong yen has restrained the ability of Japanese
exporters to remain competitive. In euro terms, the yen remains
34% higher than pre-October 2008 levels whereas the Korean won
remains 14% cheaper (based on average FX rates over January
2006-June 2008 period compared with average FX rates during
H112). In USD terms, the yen remains 31% more expensive whereas
the won remains 20% cheaper.
As a result, Japanese exporters' sales volumes and operating
margins have fallen, resulting in lower cash flow generation and
restricting their ability to internally fund investments
necessary to remain competitive. This is also reflected in
Fitch's forecast for the five Korean exporters to report higher
EBIT margins (average of 7.6%) compared with their Japanese
competitors (2.7%) in 2012.
Changes in technology leadership and consumer branding have
also played an important role. Korean automakers have
successfully narrowed the quality gap with their Japanese
competitors over the past five years, and thereby improved their
brand image. For both Hyundai and Kia, European sales have
increased significantly since 2010 as they are gaining share
despite a multi-year market decline. While a further deepening
of the euro zone crisis could negatively impact sales, capacity
constraint is a more important factor for the Korean auto makers
at this point.
Within the technology sector, the number of products
remaining where Japanese manufacturers can boast undisputed
global leadership has narrowed significantly, having being
usurped or equaled by the likes of Apple and Samsung
Electronics. Consequently, in Sony's case for example, sales to
Europe have fallen USD8.3bn or 33% since 2008 when the company's
revenue exposure to Europe was comparatively high at 28%.
Notably the Japanese technology names have been slow to gain
traction in the burgeoning smartphone and PC tablet market, and
this remains a weakness for them at the moment. In contrast over
the past three years Samsung has risen to be the top seller of
smartphones on a global basis, and this together with its
leading display technology and related TV sales helps explains
why the company's EU revenue is forecast to increase by 23% over
the 2009 to 2012 period.
The six Japanese exporters included in Fitch's analysis are
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd
('BBB'/Stable), Toyota Motor Corporation ('A'/Stable),
Panasonic Corporation ('BBB-'/Negative), Sony Corporation
('BBB-'/Negative), Sharp Corporation ('BBB-'/Negative), and
Toshiba Corporation ('BBB-'/Stable). The five Korean exporters
are Kia Motors Corporation ('BBB+'/Stable), Hyundai Motor
Corporation ('BBB+'/Stable), LG Electronics ('BBB'/Negative),
Samsung Electronics ('A+'/Stable) and SK Hynix (BB/Stable).
Further details will be released in a special report to be
published in August 2012, focusing on 20 APAC corporates with
significant exposure to the EU.