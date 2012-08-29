BRIEF-Huatai Securities Co posts May revenue and net profit
* For May net profit was rmb352 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 29 Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned a Aa3 rating to a series of domestic yen bond issued by Japan Finance Corporation (JFC) without government guarantee. The rating outlook is stable.
* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber china huarong macau ( hk ) investment holdings limited