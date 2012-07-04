(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- JHF series 62 fixed-rate residential mortgage-secured
pass-through notes are a structured note issuance originated by
JHF, ultimately backed by a pool of residential mortgage loans.
-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the notes,
based on our view of the transaction's legal structure, credit
support, and pool characteristics, among other factors.
-- Due to the structural features of this transaction, the
rating on the notes is dependent to an extent upon the credit
quality of JHF.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) July 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'AAA (sf)'
rating to Japan Housing Finance Agency's (JHF;
AA-/Negative/A-1+) JPY108.5 billion series 62 fixed-rate
residential mortgage-secured pass-through notes. The notes are
ultimately secured by a pool of residential mortgage loans that
JHF purchased from private financial institutions.
Standard & Poor's rating reflects its opinion on the
likelihood of the timely payment of interest, or interest
distribution in the case of beneficiary certificates, allowing
for a three-month grace period, and the ultimate repayment of
principal by the transaction's legal final maturity in July
2047.
This transaction is a structured note issuance originated by
JHF. We expect the notes to be backed by JPY137.9 billion in
beneficiary certificates issued from a trust created with
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd. JHF will entrust 5,544
residential mortgage loan contracts worth about JPY137.9 billion
with the trust, along with security rights for each mortgage.
The loan pool comprises loans that JHF purchased from private
financial institutions. The breakdown of purchased loans is as
follows: house construction loans (58.5%), new home purchase
loans (26.0%), loans to purchase existing homes (10.6%), and
refinancing mortgage loans (4.9%).
JHF will also act as servicer for the transaction, Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank as backup servicer, and Sumitomo Mitsui
Banking Corp. as beneficiary representative. Due to the
structural features of this transaction, the rating on the notes
is dependent to an extent upon the credit quality of JHF.
RATING ASSIGNED
JPY108.5 billion JHF series 62 fixed-rate residential
mortgage-secured pass-through notes due July 2047
Rating Amount Coupon type Coupon O/C ratio
AAA (sf) JPY108.5 bil. Fixed rate 1.21% 21.3%
The transaction's closing date is July 4, 2012.
NOTES
The overcollateralization (O/C) ratio is defined as:
1-(A+B)/(C-D-E)
A: the rated obligations and equally ranked obligations
B: prior obligations to the rated obligations
C: underlying assets (including cash)
D: liquidity reserves
E: obligations, except for senior, mezzanine, or subordinate
obligations (seller's interest, etc.)
In the case of a master trust structure, the series base
value should be applied.