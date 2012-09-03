(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW -- JHF series 23 to 34 transactions are monthly
structured notes that JHF originated. The notes are backed by
residential mortgage loan receivables.
-- The series 23 to 34 monthly notes have had high default
frequencies and withdrawal ratios for defaulted receivables
since the transactions' closings. However, the transactions'
withdrawal ratios have recently been declining.
-- We have affirmed our ratings on the series 23 to 34 notes
after considering a number of factors, such as the surveillance
data for the transactions, the performance data for the series
of regular monthly notes that JHF issued before series 23, and
the default rate data for the mother pool.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its ratings on
the series 23 to 34 secured pass-through notes that Japan
Housing Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) issued from
March 2009 to March 2010 (see list below).
The series of regular monthly notes that were issued from
July 2008 to March 2010 have had high withdrawal ratios for
defaulted receivables (defaulted receivables, as defined under
JHF's transactions, include receivables that JHF deemed as
defaulted, delinquent receivables that are four months overdue,
receivables with extraordinary amended repayment conditions, and
other special receivables) since immediately after the
transactions' closings. As such, they exhibit trends that differ
from those of the series of notes that were issued in previous
periods. We largely attribute the high withdrawal rates for the
series of regular monthly notes that JHF issued from July 2008
to March 2010 to the following factors, among others: the
amendments that JHF has made to its Flat 35 mortgage loan
program since it began operations in 2007, weakening business
conditions, and other adverse factors that have constrained
Japan's economy.
In October 2011, we lowered to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)'
our rating on series 23, and to 'AA (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)' our
ratings on series 25 to 27 (see the media release, "Ratings On
JHF Series 23 And Series 25 To 27 Monthly Notes Lowered,"
published Oct. 13, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal) because the withdrawal ratios for these series were
particularly high. At that time, we assumed that the 12-month
moving average of the withdrawal ratio (annualized) for the
series of notes that JHF issued in fiscal 2009 (series 23 to
34), which stood at 2.7%, would decline to about 2% in the
foreseeable future.
We reexamined the performance of series 23 to 34 using the
surveillance data for these transactions, the performance data
for the series of regular monthly notes that JHF issued before
series 23, and the default rate data for the mother pool. Based
on our review, we consider that the performance of each series
has been broadly in line with the assumptions we made when we
last reviewed our ratings in October 2011. We still believe that
the 12-month moving average of the withdrawal ratio (annualized)
for the series of notes that JHF issued in fiscal 2009, which
currently stands at 2.2%, will continue to decline, possibly
reaching 2% in the foreseeable future. In addition, we maintain
our assumptions for the prepayment rates and recovery rates for
defaulted receivables. We today affirmed our ratings on series
23 to 34 to reflect all these factors.
To raise our ratings on series 23, and 25 to 27, we would
need to see the annualized withdrawal ratio for the series of
notes that JHF issued in fiscal 2009 fall and remain
considerably below 2%, or the performance of these series,
including their prepayment rates, remain in line with our
assumptions.
The 12 transactions are structured note issuances that JHF
originated. In principle, the asset pools backing the notes
comprise loans that JHF purchased from private financial
institutions under its securitization support operations
(purchase program). Due to the structural features of these
transactions, the ratings are dependent to an extent on the
credit quality of JHF and, prior to a beneficiary certificate
trigger event, JHF maintains the credit enhancement levels that
it initially established.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure
Reports included in this credit rating report are available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Japanese Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of Major Macroeconomic Factors," April 6,
2012
"Principles Of Credit Ratings," Feb. 16, 2011
"Rating Methodology For Residential Mortgage-Backed
Securities In Japan," Aug. 19, 2007
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Japan Housing Finance Agency
JPY43.3 billion JHF Series 23 fixed-rate residential
mortgage secured pass-through notes due April 2044
Rating Initial issue amount
AA+ (sf) JPY43.3 bil.
JPY80.4 billion JHF Series 24 fixed-rate residential
mortgage secured pass-through notes due May 2044
Rating Initial issue amount
AAA (sf) JPY80.4 bil.
JPY48.9 billion JHF Series 25 fixed-rate residential
mortgage secured pass-through notes due June 2044
Rating Initial issue amount
AA (sf) JPY48.9 bil.
JPY47.6 billion JHF Series 26 fixed-rate residential
mortgage secured pass-through notes due July 2044
Rating Initial issue amount
AA (sf) JPY47.6 bil.
JPY51.2 billion JHF Series 27 fixed-rate residential
mortgage secured pass-through notes due August 2044
Rating Initial issue amount
AA (sf) JPY51.2 bil.
JPY59.2 billion JHF Series 28 fixed-rate residential
mortgage secured pass-through notes due September 2044
Rating Initial issue amount
AAA (sf) JPY59.2 bil.
JPY58.5 billion JHF Series 29 fixed-rate residential
mortgage secured pass-through notes due October 2044
Rating Initial issue amount
AAA (sf) JPY58.5 bil.
JPY72.7 billion JHF Series 30 fixed-rate residential
mortgage secured pass-through notes due November 2044
Rating Initial issue amount
AAA (sf) JPY72.7 bil.
JPY71.0 billion JHF Series 31 fixed-rate residential
mortgage secured pass-through notes due December 2044
Rating Initial issue amount
AAA (sf) JPY71.0 bil.
JPY74.0 billion JHF Series 32 fixed-rate residential
mortgage secured pass-through notes due January 2045
Rating Initial issue amount
AAA (sf) JPY74.0 bil.
JPY94.7 billion JHF Series 33 fixed-rate residential
mortgage secured pass-through notes due February 2045
Rating Initial issue amount
AAA (sf) JPY94.7 bil.
JPY49.4 billion JHF Series 34 fixed-rate residential
mortgage secured pass-through notes due March 2045
Rating Initial issue amount
AAA (sf) JPY49.4 bil.