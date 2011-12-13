(The following was released by the rating agency)

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: Japanese Life Insurance

here

TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Rating Outlook for Japan's life insurance sector is Stable, underpinned by continuous de-risking in investments and improving overall underwriting fundamentals.

"Japanese life insurers' risk profile is expected to improve further in 2012 due to ongoing reduction of their exposure to high-risk assets such as domestic equities and lengthening of assets' maturity to shorten their duration gap with liabilities," says Teruki Morinaga, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance team.

Fitch notes in a new report that despite the de-risking exposure to domestic equity holdings and duration mismatch between assets and liabilities remain the sector's biggest risks. The agency expects Japanese life insurers to strengthen enterprise risk management ahead of new solvency margin regulation based on economic capital to be introduced by around 2015.

De-risking has improved the statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) of nine Japanese life insurers to 1,011% (595% on the new SMR basis) at end-September 2011 from 1,002% (572%) at end-March 2011. This was despite the Nikkei Index declining to 8,700 points from 9,755 points during the same period. Fitch expects of the SMR to improve further in 2012 on continued de-risking and accumulation of capital and reserves.

Japanese life insurers' underwriting fundamentals are also expected to improve in 2012, as the improvement in surrender and lapse rates and moderate growth of the profitable third sector such as health products continue. "Core profits have resumed growth as the negative spread burden of Japanese life insurers steadily decreases, owing to the extended duration of assets and continuously declining guaranteed yield," adds Mr. Morinaga.

The nine Fitch-rated insurers' annualised core profit rose to JPY1,755bn at end-September 2011 from JPY1,630bn at end-September 2010. Fitch expects insurers' earnings to keep growing in 2012.

The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's view that it does not foresee a material number of rating changes for the sector over the next 12 to 24 months.

The nine insurers rated by Fitch account for 80% of Japan's life insurance market. They are Nippon Life Insurance Company ('A+'/Positive), Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited. ('A'/Stable), Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company ('A'/Stable), Sumitomo Life Insurance Company ('A'/Stable), Daido Life Insurance Company ('A+'/Stable), Taiyo Life Insurance Company ('A'/Stable), Mitsui Life Insurance Company, Limited ('BBB-'/Stable), Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company ('A'/Stable) and Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company ('BB'/Stable).

The report, entitled "2012 Outlook: Japanese Life Insurance" is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link above.