HONG KONG/TOKYO, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
Japanese "mega" banking groups are likely to see more overseas
expansion, both through organic growth and minor acquisitions,
which would in turn lead to a modest increase in risk appetite.
However, this alone should not constrain the banks'
Viability Ratings as an increase in risk tolerance should be
adequately absorbed by risk-adjusted loan pricing and
strengthened capital buffers.
In a new report published today, Fitch says it expects the
banks' modest overseas loans books to grow 10%-20% per annum in
FYE13 and FYE14 by deploying their abundant liquidity in yen.
The mega banks are likely to look beyond their core customers of
large corporate borrowers if they are to maintain such growth in
the medium-term, in turn putting pressure on their asset
quality. However, this is mitigated by the banks' demonstrated
ability to cover loan impairment losses by net interest revenue
and by the gradual improvement of their core capitalisation
through internal capital generation, providing additional
buffers against risk.
At present, gross profit from overseas operations is still
insufficient to significantly affect total earnings. Total net
interest revenue and fee income at the mega banks fell 1.4% yoy
on average, in H1FYE13, despite annual growth of 10% in overseas
operations (FYE12: +6%). However, offshore contribution should
help offset any fall in domestic earnings over time. Enhanced
earnings and asset diversification through selective overseas
expansion should also improve their financial profile.
Fitch expects future acquisitions to be modest, in line with
the banks' earnings ability. Mitsubishi UFG Financial Group (its
subsidiary banks, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. and
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation rated at A-/Stable)
has the greatest scope for overseas acquisitions given their
stronger capital position. Its Fitch Core Capital ratio at
H1FYE13 was 10.4%, compared with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group's (SMFG: A-/Stable) 9.2%, and Mizuho Financial Group's
(Mizuho: A-/Stable) 7.6%.
