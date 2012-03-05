(The following was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- JPR has announced that it plans to acquire the Otemachi
1-6 Plan (tentative name) land with leasehold interest. This
would be the largest property in JPR's portfolio and would raise
the portfolio's concentration in its top asset.
-- JPR's plan to finance the acquisition entirely with
interest-bearing debt would raise its debt-to-capital ratio.
-- We have placed the long- and short-term ratings on JPR
on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch placement on JPR after
reexamining its future operational strategies and financial
standing.
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has placed its 'A' long-term
corporate credit and debt ratings and its 'A-1' short-term
credit rating on Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp. (JPR) on
CreditWatch with negative implications. The rating actions
follow the Japanese REIT's (J-REIT) recent announcement that it
plans to acquire the Otemachi 1-6 Plan (tentative name; Chiyoda
Ward, Tokyo; purchase price: JPY36.0 billion) land with
leasehold interest ("sokochi").
The property, located in the central business district of
Otemachi, Chiyoda Ward, benefits from its scarcity value in
terms of its prime location. However, this property is land with
leasehold interest in a high-rise office complex to be completed
in April 2014. JPR has likely taken steps to help stabilize the
rental revenue from the land. However, because the J-REIT's cash
flow will partly rely on land rental revenue from the Otemachi
1-6 Plan, we believe the stability of JPR's portfolio may
decline slightly.
The property that JPR plans to acquire would account for
about 9.4% of its portfolio. This would make it the largest
asset in its portfolio and would raise the portfolio's
concentration in its top asset.
In addition, the J-REIT plans to finance the purchase
entirely with interest-bearing debt. This would raise its
debt-to-capital ratio (interest-bearing debt including hoshokin
liabilities/(interest-bearing debt including hoshokin
liabilities + total net assets), as defined by Standard &
Poor's) to about 53%, up about five percentage points from the
level as of Dec. 31, 2011. JPR's interest coverage ratios, which
we regarded as a risk factor for its credit quality, would also
likely deteriorate, in our opinion.
Because of the scarcity value of the property, the property
yield is low. As a result, we believe that JPR would require
time to stabilize its overall portfolio yield while
simultaneously improving a heightened debt-to-capital ratio.
We will resolve the CreditWatch placement on JPR after
analyzing the J-REIT's financial policy and operational
strategies, and also determining the likely pace and feasibility
of JPR's improving its financial standing. We intend to
reexamine the measures JPR would take against risks from
purchasing land with leasehold interest of a property under
development, and take them into account in our analysis. If we
determine that JPR's financial standing is unlikely to improve
in the short term, we may lower the ratings.
JPR has secured a leading position in the J-REIT market,
backed by the real estate management and development
capabilities of its sponsors, including Tokyo Tatemono Co. Ltd.
(NR), Taisei Corp. (NR), and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co.
(A/Stable/A-1). Its relatively strong market position and
high-quality portfolio generate stable cash flow, underpinning
the J-REIT's credit quality for the time being. Therefore, any
downgrade may be limited to only one notch.
RATINGS LIST
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative
Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp.
To From
Corporate credit rating A/Watch Neg/A-1 A/Stable/A-1
J-REIT bonds* A/Watch Neg A
*The above 'A' rating on JPR's J-REIT bonds refers to its
series three, six to nine, and 11 to 14 J-REIT bonds (JPY51.5
billion in total). Series one, two, four, five, and 10 have been
redeemed in full.