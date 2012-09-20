BRIEF-Kamaz receives RUB 2 billion credit from VTB
* SAYS PROVIDES RUB 2 BILLION CREDIT FOR KAMAZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 20 Moody's Japan K.K. says the credit worthiness of Japanese real estate operating companies and real estate investment trusts (J-REITs), as well as of CMBS deals, will remain weak in the medium term, because cash flows from office buildings, which make up the majority of their portfolios, will continue to decline.
* SAYS PROVIDES RUB 2 BILLION CREDIT FOR KAMAZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 6Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd :